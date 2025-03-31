Uromi Killings: Okpebholo Pays Condolence Visit To Victims’ Families

Share

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has described the recent killing of Hausa travellers in the State as a personal attack on him.

This was as he assured that justice will surely prevail and the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

Speaking at the Kano Government House alongside Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a former gubernatorial candidate, Arewa community leaders in Edo, and other top personalities, Governor Okpebholo said that the attack was not just on Hausas but on peace-loving Nigerians.

Governor Okpebholo, who was on a condolence visit to the families of the victims, emphasized his deep connection to Kano, saying, “I want to let you know that I am also a Kano boy.

“This incident feels personal to me. The moment I received the information at 4 a.m., I immediately traveled to Uromi.

When I met with the Hausa community, they quickly calmed down upon seeing me because they had supported me during my election campaign.”

Describing the attack as tragic, Okpebholo reassured the public that even President Bola Tinubu was displeased by the incident and had directed that the case be taken over by security agencies in Abuja.

“Justice will prevail. We have already arrested 14 people, and they will be taken to the Force Headquarters in Abuja by the end of this weekend for further investigation. I assure you that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and the perpetrators will not escape justice,” he said.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State commended Governor Okpebholo for his swift intervention and concern over the matter, describing the attack as “a brutal murder of innocent people traveling from Port Harcourt.”

“We want to see those behind the killings paraded before the country and the world so that justice can be served, and the families of the victims can find some solace. After that, the perpetrators should be taken to court and prosecuted, while the families of the deceased should be compensated,” Governor Yusuf stated.

He further appreciated Okpebholo for his prompt response on the day of the incident by traveling to Uromi to pacify the Hausa community and assure them of justice.

“Today, Governor Okpebholo has turned his promises into action by ensuring that those responsible for this heinous act were arrested and brought to justice. He has also pledged to compensate the families of the victims, and for that, we are deeply grateful.”

Governor Yusuf emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, highlighting Kano State’s inclusivity by appointing individuals from diverse backgrounds into government positions.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we must learn to live together and accommodate one another. We have witnessed the consequences of civil unrest fueled by rumors, leading to the killing of innocent lives. We do not want such incidents to repeat themselves.

“What happened in Edo is a lesson for all of us, and I hope and pray that it will be the last of such occurrences in this country.”

He called on leaders to ensure the full protection of innocent lives and discourage reprisal attacks, stressing that such actions only harm innocent people.

“Taking the law into one’s own hands is unconstitutional and must be stopped. We will continue to work closely with security agencies to bring perpetrators of these killings to justice.

“I had planned to send a delegation to Edo to meet with the community and the government, but Governor Okpebholo insisted on personally visiting the families of the victims himself.”

Governor Yusuf also appreciated President Tinubu for directing security agencies to take swift action and urged Kano residents to exercise restraint and allow justice to take its course.

“No reasonable person will support violence. Taking the law into our own hands is not the solution. We must allow the law to take its natural course,” he noted.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

