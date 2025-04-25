Uromi Killings: Okpebholo Debunks Ipob’s Claim Of N6bn Compensation For Victims’ Families

Share

The Edo State Government yesterday condemned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for accusing Governor Monday Okpebholo of compensating the families of the 16 northern travellers killed by a mob in Uromi with N6 billion.

In a statement, the government clarified that no such compensation was approved or paid to any group. He said: “No compensation of N6 billion was approved or paid to any group as claimed.

“The figures and narrative being peddled are fictitious, malicious, and deliberately misleading.” The government emphasized Okpebholo’s commitment to justice and the rule of law, prioritising the safety of all citizens regardless of ethnic or religious background.

The government criticized IPOB’s audacity to lecture southern governors on bravery, given the group’s history of violence and murder.

It said: “A group that murders, maims, and imposes illegal a sit at-home order in the South East cannot pretend to care about justice or human rights.”

