The Northern Youths Assembly and Inter-Tribe Council have raised concerns over misleading reports linking the Uromi killings to the tragic death of Peter Chukwudi Nwanosike, a native of Abagana, Anambra State, in Kano State.

The Council and the Assembly said, “Contrary to viral claims, we clarify that Nwanosike was not a victim of a reprisal attack but rather fell victim to phone snatchers, commonly known as ‘yan kwacen waya,’ on March 30, 2025.”

Addressing a joint press conference, the two organizations, led by the Coordinator of the Inter-Tribe Community Support Forum, Nworisa Michael, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

They commended the swift actions of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in ensuring peace and preventing reprisals in the State.

“After personally visiting his family, we can confirm that Mr. Nwanosike collapsed while fleeing from his attackers and not from a stabbing, as falsely reported. His death is unfortunate, but it has no connection to the Uromi killings,” he said.

The groups warned against the dangers of fake news, emphasizing its potential to incite violence and create unnecessary panic.

They urged media houses and the public to refrain from spreading unverified claims, calling for responsible reporting and dialogue to maintain peace.

They also lauded HRH Fred Edozele Akhigbe (JP), the Enogie II Sarkin Edo in Kano, for his prompt condemnation of jungle justice incidents in Edo and praised Governor Yusuf’s proactive formation of a high-powered committee to investigate the Uromi killings.

The Northern Youths Assembly, a non-partisan and non-religious organization, alongside the Inter-Tribe Community Support Forum, strongly condemned the spread of misinformation regarding the tragic killing of 16 Kano State indigenes in Uromi, Edo State.

“We are concerned over misleading reports linking the Uromi killings to the tragic death of Mr. Peter Chukwudi Nwanosike, a native of Abagana, Anambra State.”

Furthermore, they acknowledged the visit of Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo to Kano, describing it as a significant step toward fostering inter-state unity and ensuring justice for the victims.

“We urge all authorities to take decisive action to prevent further violence and safeguard the lives of all citizens, regardless of tribe, background, or nationality,” they said.

