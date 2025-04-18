Uromi Killings: Kano Rep Demands Ban On Hunters Moving From North To South

Share

The representative of Rano Kibiya and Bunkure, Kano State, in the House of Representatives Kabiru Alhassan Rirum yesterdaycalled for a ban on the movement of hunters from the North to South following the killing of some hunters from Kano in Uromi, Edo State.

Speaking in the Torankawa Bunkure Local Government Area, Rirum said: “The present day Nigeria requires people doing businesses or traditions that would not create any suspicion that might results to uncertainties.”

The legislator, who donated N5 million to the families of the victims, also promised to commence the building of Islamiyya primary and secondary school in the area for the children of those killed.

