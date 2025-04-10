Uromi Killings: Kano Deputy Gov Leads High-Powered Committee To Edo

Share

Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, is spearheading a high-powered investigation committee to Edo State to probe the recent killings of innocent hunters in Uromi and foster peace with the affected community.

The delegation, constituted by Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, departed Kano on Thursday from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport for a fact-finding and peace-building mission.

The committee, announced in a statement by Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, spokesperson to the Deputy Governor, comprises notable figures including the Emir of Rano, Ambassador Mohammad Isa Umar; Commissioners for Religious Affairs, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Special Duties, and Women Affairs; as well as the Chairman of Bunkure Local Government Area, among other senior officials.

The mission follows widespread outrage over the violent attacks in Uromi last month, which resulted in several deaths, including Kano indigenes residing in the area, and displaced numerous residents.

The incident has sparked tensions, prompting the Kano State Government to act swiftly to address the crisis and prevent further escalation.

Speaking before takeoff, Deputy Governor Gwarzo emphasized the committee’s objectives. “Our mandate is clear—to investigate, to consult, and to recommend sustainable solutions.

This is not just a fact-finding mission but a peace-building initiative aimed at restoring confidence and preventing further violence,” he said.

During its week-long visit, the committee plans to engage with key stakeholders in Edo State, including the state governor, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, and civil society organizations.

The consultations aim to uncover the circumstances surrounding the killings and propose measures to restore calm and unity in the region.

The initiative aligns with a broader effort by the Northern Governors Forum to demonstrate solidarity, promote national unity, and tackle the rising tide of insecurity across Nigeria.

The Kano State Government’s proactive response has been hailed as a step toward addressing communal conflicts and fostering peaceful coexistence.

Further updates are expected as the committee progresses with its engagement in Edo State, with hopes that its recommendations will pave the way for lasting peace in Uromi and beyond.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

