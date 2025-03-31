Uromi Killings: I’ll Pay Full Compensation To Victims’ Families – Okpebholo

Share

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has assured the families of the 16 hunters killed in Uromi that he will pay full compensation for their loss.

Governor Okpebholo, accompanied by Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and other high-profile dignitaries, paid a condolence visit to Torankawa in the Bunkure Local Government Area, where he also pledged additional support in the form of cash and food donations.

Lamenting the killings of the travellers, Governor Okpebholo expressed deep anger over the incident, vowing that justice would be served.

“We will ensure that those responsible for this gruesome murder face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

New Telegraph earlier reported that hundreds of grieving families took to the streets, carrying placards with inscriptions such as “We Demand Justice for Our People,” “Hunters Are Not Criminals,” and “Speedy Dispensation of Justice Is Needed.”

The peaceful protesters thronged the roads leading to Torankawa village, calling for immediate action.

Similarly, some placards bore messages like “Stop the Killing of Northerners,” “Northerners Are Peace-Loving Citizens,” and “Justice Must Prevail.”

As the Governor’s convoy passed, some hunters were seen chanting war songs while wielding their weapons, prompting efforts by residents to maintain order.

