Uromi Killings: How incessant kidnapping, murder, rape led to disaster

Share

Edo State has been in the news for the wrong reasons since March ending. That is following the killing of 16 hunters from the North, who were said to be returning for the Muslim festivities. Francis Ogbuagu reports from Benin that the event was preceded by a chain of events that could have been the trigger of the unfortunate action

The last week killing of 16 travelers of northern extraction was a tragedy waiting to happen, going by the unchecked activities of criminal Fulani herdersmen in Edo State .

The last two months in Edo State can best be described as horrible!

Hundreds of people have fallen victims of activities of criminal herders.

Countless number have been murdered in cool blood in their farms , women have been raped .

Others have been kidnapped for ransom, and when money was not promptly paid, they are slaughtered and their bodies dismembered.

Chilling stories of killing by criminal herdsmen

Ukhunan, an agrarian community in Esan West, Local Government Area of Edo State was invaded by criminal herdsmen on March, 23 , 2025.

An Igbira man, simply identified as Dan, was killed while working in his farm . Several others were injured the same day by herders ,who failed in their attempts to kidnap them for ransom.

The farmers apparently oblivious of the activities of the herders while working in their farms, came under attack as the terrorists opened fire on them, injuring scores.

According to a resident of Ukhun, who gave his name as John, the incident was just one of the countless cases that have occurred in the community in the last two years.

He said that just last month, (February ) , one Mallam Bello Obadan was macheted and kidnapped on his way to the farm.

He was said to have suffered deep cuts on his nose and other parts of of his body leading to loss of strength before collapsing while the herders were taking him to their camp. He was left for a dead man. John said, the felons abandoned him to his fate. However, Mallam Bello was miraculously rescued by the villagers.

He was said to have spent fortunes in the hospital after being in admission for three months.

Reacting, the Onojie of Ukhun Kingdom; Zaiki Thomas Aboiralor Omoigiade, appealed to the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo; the Commissioner of Police Mrs Betty Nekpen Isokpan Otimenyin; Director DSS, Mr Bello Bakori; Director of Edo State Security Network, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd) and the Divisional Police Officer, Ekpoma to come to their rescue.

He said that his people, who were peasant farmers can no longer go to their farms because of fear of being kidnapped or killed by these suspected herdsmen.

Omoigiade said the situation has made life unbearable for the agrarian community as they can now barely feed their families.

He noted that nowhere was safe anymore for his people and that something should be done urgently to arrest the situation and bring the invaders to book.

He also called on the Federal Government to intervene, so that the issues of Fulani herdsmen attack can be a thing of the past in the country.

On March 4, 2025, the world was awoken by the story of kidnapping of the Parish Priest of St Peter Catholic Church, Ivukwa , Etsako East Local Government Area of the Edo State, Rev Father Philip Ekweli and a major Seminarian, Andrew Peter, the previous day, March, 3 ,2025.

The Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese , Most Rev. Gabriel Dunia, in a statement, said the marauders invaded the priest’s rectory at about 9.30 pm and overpowered the vigilantes with their superior weapon before taking the Priest and the Seminarian.

He regretted that eight priests had been kidnapped and one killed in the 22 -years life of the Diocese , which was created in 2003.

On the March 15, 2025 , the death of 22- year-old Seminarian, Andrew Peter in the hands of his abductors was announced by the Catholic Diocese of Auchi. The statement by the Church said the parish priest, Rev Father Philip Ekweli was released.

However, Sunday Telegraph reliably gathered that an undisclosed amount was paid to the kidnappers to secure the freedom of the priest , as a source earlier disclosed that the kidnappers were demanding for N200 million.

Memebers of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi on March 22, 2025 were on the street of Auchi to protest the incessant kidnapping and killing in the Edo North.

The protesters in their numbers, including priests, took to the streets of Auchi carrying placards with various inscriptions.

Rev. Fr Clement Anadevha, Director Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), who led the protesters demanded that “government declares a state of emergency on security of lives and property.”

Anadevha also led the protesters to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr Gabriel Dunia, where they also registered their displeasure over the attack on priests in the area.

In his response, Dunia said he had made several efforts on security matters to wonder why priests and the churches are now victims of kidnapping and called on the government to act as farmlands have been occupied by bandits, who now deprive farmers from going to the farm.

The protesters also took their protest to the Etsako West Council secretariat to register their grievances.

Again, on the 23rd of February, 2025 suspected herdsmen invaded pastoral community of Eware in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, where two farmers, identified as Lucky Salami and Julius Arewa were hacked to death.

The third victim, Omokhagbon Abu, popularly known as Udugboya, was then said to be in critical condition, battling for survival in an undisclosed hospital in the locality.

Also, a day earlier, Okpekpe community in Etsako East LGA, Edo State was attacked where two residents , (Batemue Philip Ebo and Christopher Bello), were killed by suspected herdmen in a broad light.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer ,PPRO, Edo State Command, SP Moses Yamu, said the command arrested five suspects in connection with the two incidents in Eware and Okpekpe , adding that investigations were ongoing and that the command would soon apprehend others that are connected to the Ovia South West killings a fortnight ago.

A state-wide malaise

The situation is replicated across the state. From Ovia South West Local Government Area ( Edo South Senatorial District) where over 50 persons were slaughtered in early March over disagreement between locals and cocoa farmers , to Uromi and other communities in Edo Central Senatorial District, where it has become impossible for peasant farmers to go to their farms and Edo North Senatorial District, where several communities have deserted their homes for the fear of attacks and kidnapping by Fulani herdsmen. The story is the same( tears sorrow and blood)

Attack Of travelers by Vigilantes

The killing of 16 travelers of northern extraction by Edo State Vigilantes in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State was the last straw that broke the camel’s back. The group led by now suspended Retired Commissioner of Police , Friday Ibadin has served as support force to the conventional security structure. The group, most times are the one doing the jobs. They have been involved in countless rescue operations, which most times the Nigerian Police take credit for.

For example, there was confusion on February 9, 2025 between the Nigerian Police Force and Edo State Security Corps over who rescued the kidnapped traditional ruler of Udo-Eguare, HRH Onogie Friday Ehizojie.

Ehizojie was kidnapped on February 3, while commuting with a motorbike. The rider was killed in the process.

Others whose number could not be ascertained as at then were abducted and taken into the bush.

The Police Command on Saturday, February 8, 2025, issued a statement claiming that it has rescued the kidnapped traditional ruler.

The statement endorsed by the Command Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu said. “The Edo State Police Command is pleased to inform the general public that the sustained search and rescue operations have yielded positive results.

“The Commissioner of Police of the Edo State Command, Betty Otimenyin, has today 07/02/2024 at about 18:00hrs kept her vow with the rescue of the Onogie of Udo-Eguare community, His Royal Highness, Friday Ehizojie, who was earlier kidnapped on 03/02/2025.

“The Command appreciates the Government of Edo State and attributed this success to the logistic support rendered by the Governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, towards this operation.

“The Command equally appreciates the vigilantes, hunters and other well-meaning residents of the state for their support so far.

“The general public is assured of the Command’s commitment to the fight against crime remains unshaken.”

However, the Edo State Security Corps on Sunday ,February 9, said it was responsible for the rescue of the kidnapped traditional ruler.

A statement from the now suspended commander of the Edo State Security Corps, Retired Police Commissioner, Friday Ibadin, said the rescue was a result of the successful combing of the thick bushes of Edo Central by his men following several complaints from residents on the increasing number of kidnappings and armed robbery in the Senatorial District.

Ibadin commended Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration for the support and conducive environment created for security agencies to operate in the state and said he and his men would not falter in the discharge of their mandate.

“The successes recorded so far by the corps is an indication of the capability and professionalism displayed by men of the Corps, who have continued to approach every mission with courage and determination.

“I recently led men of the Corps to comb the thick bushes of Edo Central following several complaints from residents on the increasing number of kidnappings and armed robberies in the Senatorial District.

“The Corps, after the successful operation which led to the rescue of the Onogie handed him over to the Nigerian Police Force Edo State command for adequate debriefing in order to be able to apprehend his collaborators who are at large.” He concluded.

Divergent reactions over killing of Uromi 16

Reactions have been trailing the killing of 16 travelers by members of Edo State Security Corps . The State government was first to react. The Governor, Monday Okpebholo promptly suspended the commander of the outfit , Friday Ibadin, branding the group illegal.

His suspension, which was contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Musa Ikhilor said: “It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that after a review of the preliminary report of the unfortunate incident of Thursday 27th March, 2025 at Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State involving the gruesome killing of some travelers, the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has ordered the immediate suspension of all illegal Vigilante Groups operating under whatever guise in the state. Also suspended is the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP. Friday Ibadin (Rtd.).

“It is to be reiterated that the local vigilante group involved in the gruesome killing of 27th March was operating illegally as it was never profiled or registered with Edo State Security Corps. Its actions do not reflect the core values, character and principles of the Okpebholo administration, or the objectives of the corps as enshrined in the Edo State Security Corps Governance Law.

“Investigations into the killings are on-going and fourteen (14) persons have been arrested so far, while there is an intense manhunt for others involved in the gruesome killing by a special team set up by the Inspector General of Police.

“In the meantime, the government is in touch with families of the victims, community leaders and the government of Kano State, where most of the deceased are reported to hail from.

“We urge all parties involved to remain calm as the State Government remains committed to ensuring that justice is done in a most efficient, transparent and proactive manner.”

However, General Cesi Esekhaigbe (Rtd ) while speaking on Channel Television , said that based on intelligence gathered, he was informed that some seasoned kidnappers were being hauled back to the north and that was the reason a vigilante was mounted on the road, searching all northern bounds vehicles for which Dangote trucks were some of them.

He said: “In an attempt to search this particular truck,one of the Fulani chap, obviously a radical Fulani terrorist drew a knife and stabbed one of the vigilante. Seeing him in his pool of blood,the rest and the youths descended of them and the rest is history.”

It was gathered that bundles of raw cash running into several millions of naira was found on them, suspected to be cash from ransom collections from their victims, apart from dangerous weapons,including assault riffles like the AK47.

The consciousness of the vigilante group was said to have stemmed from the fact that Edo State has been under siege in the last few months, having recorded over 200 deaths araising from Fulani terrorist attacks across the state.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

