Uromi Killings: FG, Edo Set-Up Fact-Finding C’ttee

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has disclosed that the Federal Government in collaboration with the Edo State, have set -up a fact-finding Committee to look into the circumstances surrounding the recent killings of some hunters in Uromi, Edo State.

Okpebholo stated this yesterday when he received a high-powered delegation from Kano State, led by the Deputy Governor of the State, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, at the Government House in Benin City.

The governor said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not happy over what happened in Uromi and he is determined to ensure the State and nation are safe for everybody to live and do business.

He said: “This incident has opened our eyes and we are ready to address a lot of issues about the country and how to make life better for us all. “The president is not happy with what has happened and he wants us to see to the end of this dastardly act.

“The President personally wants to see to the end of this issue. I want to also let you know that the President and Edo State Government have set up a committee to find out the remote cause(s) of the incident and put a lasting solution to the issue.

“This report you have submitted will actually help us so that we do not have to worry you. “A lot will be done and made open to the public to know what the committee is doing on the issue.

“We are a peace-loving people in Edo State. We love those living with us in the State. Kano and Edo State have been collaborating in the area of commerce and industry.”

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, appreciated Governor Okpebholo for his earlier visit to Kano.

He noted that the delegation was in Edo State to thank the Governor for the peaceful steps he took when he came to Kano State in regards to the Uromi incident.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

