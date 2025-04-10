Uromi Killings: FG, Edo Govt Set-Up Fact-Finding Committee

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has announced that the Federal Government, in collaboration with the State Government, has established a fact-finding committee to investigate the recent killings of hunters in Uromi, Esan South-East Local Government Area.

The Governor made this disclosure on Thursday during a meeting with a delegation from Kano State, led by Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, at the Government House in Benin City.

Governor Okpebholo revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is deeply concerned about the incident and is committed to ensuring safety across Edo State and the nation.

“The President is not happy with what has happened and wants us to see to the end of this dastardly act,” he said. “A committee has been set up to uncover the root causes and provide lasting solutions.

This report from Kano will aid our efforts, and the committee’s findings will be made public.”

The governor emphasized Edo State’s commitment to peace and its longstanding collaboration with Kano State in commerce and industry.

“We are a peace-loving people, and we value those living with us,” he added.

The Kano delegation’s visit was to express gratitude for Governor Okpebholo’s earlier trip to Kano following the Uromi incident and to submit a report compiled by a committee set up by the Kano State Governor.

Deputy Governor Gwarzo explained, “We established names, numbers, next of kin, and survivors of the attack.

Sixteen persons from five local government areas in Kano lost their lives. We trust your promise of justice, and we seek a transparent process.”

The meeting was attended by Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa; Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, security chiefs, and senior officials from both states.

Following the discussions, Governor Okpebholo and the Kano delegation visited Uromi to engage with the Hausa community there, reinforcing efforts toward reconciliation and resolution.

The joint initiative signals a concerted effort by both state and federal authorities to address the tragic incident and prevent future occurrences, fostering peace and security for all residents.

