Uromi Killings: DSS Arrests Two More Suspects

The operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested two principal suspects linked to the killing of 16 Northerners in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects were apprehended in Uromi following credible intelligence.

Security agencies are continuing efforts to track down other key suspects involved in the tragic incident.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, had earlier disclosed during a condolence visit to Kano State on Monday that 14 suspects had already been arrested in connection with the killings.

During the visit, Governor Okpebholo assured the government and families of the victims that justice would be served and all those responsible would be held accountable.

He also pledged that adequate compensation would be provided to the affected families.

In the latest development, the two principal suspects arrested by DSS operatives have been transferred to Abuja for further interrogation and prosecution by the relevant authorities.

