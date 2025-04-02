Uromi Killings: Barau Donates N1m Each To Victims’ Families

Share

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, on Wednesday visited the Bunkure Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State to sympathize with the families of 16 travelers who were killed in Uromi, Esan North East LGA of Edo State.

He donated one million naira to each of the victims’ families.

Barau met with the bereaved families who hail from Bunkure, Kibiya, Rano, and Garko LGAs at the At-Taqwa Mosque in the Sabon Fegi area of Bunkure LGA.

Expressing deep sorrow over the killings, he assured them that justice would be served.

He was accompanied by the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, the Managing Director of the North West Development Commission (NWDC), Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji, and other dignitaries.

New Telegraph reports that Senator Barau reassured the victims’ families that the perpetrators would be brought to justice according to the law.

“In addition to the 14 suspects already arrested, security agents have nabbed two more individuals in connection with the killings,” he disclosed.

“I am announcing the donation of N1 million to each of the families of the 16 deceased, totaling N16 million.

“This is to help ease the pain of this sorrowful situation,” Barau added.

The Deputy Senate President also vowed to sponsor a motion on the matter when the Senate resumes later in March.

“I’m here to sympathize with you over the tragic incident that led to the deaths of 16 of our brothers last Thursday.

“May Allah grant them Jannatul Firdaus and grant a speedy recovery to those injured,” he prayed.

“I was deeply disturbed when the incident happened. I immediately reached out to the state governor, security agencies, and other stakeholders, and they swiftly took action. So far, in addition to the 14 people already arrested, two more suspects have been apprehended.

The state governor, who visited my residence in Abuja, has assured me that the state government will support you.

“We will not take this lightly. We will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice and made to face the full weight of the law,” he vowed.

Speaking on behalf of the families, the Chief Imam of the area, Sheikh Zainul Abidina Auwal, expressed gratitude to Senator Barau for his commitment to justice. He described the lawmaker as the kind of leader Nigeria needs for its development.

