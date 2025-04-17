Uromi Killings: Ban Movements Of Hunters From North To South – Rirum

Share

Kabiru Alhassan Rirum, a House of Representatives member representing Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya Federal Constituency, has called for an end to the movement of hunters from Northern Nigeria to the Southern parts of the country, describing such migrations as “No longer feasible” in the current security climate.

The lawmaker made this remarks on Thursday while visiting the family of the hunters killed and burnt in Uromi, Edo State, in Torankawa, Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.

Rirum emphasized that moving across regions with dangerous weapons during a period of heightened insecurity sends a “Bad signal” and risks sparking chaos.

“The present-day Nigeria requires businesses or traditions that do not create suspicion leading to uncertainties,” he stated, urging hunters to cease such movements to avoid further tragedies.

During the visit, Rirum donated N5 million to the family of the deceased and pledged to commence construction of an Islamiyya Primary and Secondary School in the area to support the orphans of the victims.

“Carrying dangerous weapons and moving from one end to another in this sensitive period will surely cause chaos. Our hunters should henceforth stop it,” he advised.

Recounting a recent incident, Rirum revealed that over 30 hunters from his constituency were apprehended in Ondo State.

He personally intervened, meeting with the Ondo State Governor to secure their release by proving they were not criminals.

“If those in Ondo were as senseless as those in Uromi, the story would have been different,” he remarked, underscoring the potential for deadly misunderstandings.

Senator Masaud Jibrin Eldoguwa, State Chairman of the factional New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with the Fruits Logo, described the Uromi incident as a tragic lesson to prevent future occurrences of such “heinous crimes.”

He assured that work on the promised school would begin soon to provide hope and support for the victims’ children, ensuring they are not neglected.

Rirum was accompanied by Zubairu Masu, a member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Sumaila Local Government, and was warmly received by a large crowd of political supporters from Bunkure and surrounding areas.

The visit highlighted growing concerns over regional tensions and the need for measures to foster peace and security across Nigeria.

Share