Uromi Killings And The Call For Justice

The public outrage triggered by the recent gruesome and horrendous spectacle, involving the mob attack by members of the local vigilante by setting ablaze and wanton wasting of precious lives of 16 Nigerians that took place at Uromi in Edo State is expected.

But there have been more questions than answers on the avoidable tragedy, all leading to a clarion call to rejig our security architecture.

As widely reported the victims were all Hausa hunters from Kano State, returning back home for the end of the fasting celebration. But their dreams were brutally cut off by their assailants! According to several media reports, members of the local vigilante at Uromi discovered guns while searching the truck and suspected the travellers to be either some kidnappers or armed Fulani herders.

The latter group have over the past decade become infamous for wreaking horrifying havoc across several states, including Benue, Plateau, Enugu, Oyo and of course, Ondo. The source of serious concern about the killings therefore, brings about some flaring flames of questions needing some urgent legal and policy retooling to quench the soaring waves of interethnic distrust and disharmony.

For instance, what did the local vigilante want to achieve by the hideous extra judicial killing of fellow Nigerians on their way for the annual Eid-el-Fitri celebration? Finding sustainable solutions to the recurring blood-letting in some parts of the country brings up the significant role the government should play in navigating the crooked and thorny paths to a secure and safe quality of life of the average Nigerian.

Indeed, he deserves a peaceful environment to go about his duty without fear of being attacked by some hoodlums, asked to pay some levies to access their farms, or kidnapped for ransom.

Much as the governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo deserves commendations for out rightly condemning the killings of the travellers and promising that the culprits will be fished out and prosecuted to the fullest, the state and federal governments must walk the talk on the proactive protection of the sanctity of human. That of course, is one of the cardinal statutory functions of the government at all levels.

Still on the leadership qualities displayed by the Edo State governor, it is pertinent to highlight his prompt visit to Kano State to consol the families of the victims, his visit to the scene of the obscene tragedy, his immediate suspension of the vigilante groups operating in the state and the suspension of the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (rtd).

And now, more than ever before is the time for us all to understand and come to terms with the hard fact that we are all equal before the laws of the land

Furthermore, it is worthy of note that he has made it public that the vigilante group involved in the killings of the traveling hunters was not registered!

Perhaps, these measures taken could calm the frayed nerves of the aggrieved members of the families of the victims. But they have their demands which need some appraisal.

According to the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Abubakar Jiddere the group has made five important demands from the Edo State governor. Amongst these, the first is the swift recovery of the bodies of the hunters and the dignified transfers to their families for an honourable and befitting burial.

Next is putting to an end what the group has described as “animalistic and cannibalistic acts” to the northerners in parts of the country, especially so in the south. The NEF also wants the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the mindless mayhem on the travellers and ensuring transparency and accountability in the course of serving justice.

Apart from asking for due payment of compensation to the families of the victims, in line with the standard practice of their faith, it demands for an unreserved apology from the government while ensuring that the punishment to the killers is made public.

Another look at these demands has become necessary to put a final stop to the scarce regards for the sanctity of human life by all manner of criminals from armed robbers, Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents, kidnappers, bandits to political hoodlums.

So, with regards to the demands by the NEF, with the reports attesting to the burning of the bodies of the hunters, recovery of such might be one Herculean task. But other demands would involve much tact, circumspection and of course, delicate negotiation.

It might be a tight rope to handle and trend on with caution on the path to justice. With all sides of the mindbending matter considered, the families of the victims should give a listening ear to President Bola Tinubu. Beyond the total condemnation of the incident and the assurance of free movement of all ethnic nationalities to anywhere in the country, there should be no room for jungle justice.

But this one incident should embolden Tinubu to give a nod of approval for state police, a matter he clamoured for long before he became the president. Besides, he should declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country.

He should bring leaders across the political, religious, traditional and ethnic backgrounds together to fashion out the most sustainable way forward. And now, more than ever before is the time for us all to understand and come to terms with the hard fact that we are all equal before the laws of the land.

