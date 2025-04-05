Uromi Killings: A nation on edge

Share

If one is in doubt as to how frail the social fabric of the Nigerian state is at the seams, you need to look any further given the reactions to what happened recently at Uromi in Edo State where 16 travellers were bludgeoned to death.

Initially, when the gory video hit social media platforms upper Friday, the person doing the narration told listeners that “suspected kidnappers” had been caught and given instant justice.

The bloodied bodies were piled on a heap with tyres around them, ostensibly ready to be burnt.

However, the fact that “instant justice” was meted out to them rather than waiting for the police to arrive so that they could be handed over in order to allow for proper investigation to ascertain their true identity, is an indication of the disconnect between citizens and the state when it comes to proper justice being dispensed as this was not an isolated case.

One has often heard of suspects walking scot-free after pulling strings or using financial inducements to buy their freedom.

So because of this widely-held perception, many suspects, who may actually be innocent, are often given jungle justice by irate citizens. Sadly because of this, the 16 travellers also became victims.

Perhaps, it’s not unlikely that given the badly managed state of insecurity, the 16 armed travellers were made to pay the supreme price because of their regional identity. If not for this lack of confidence in the Nigerian Police, I’m very sure they would have still been alive and would have taken part in the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations with their families having reached their destination safely.

Of course, we all know that there is tension among people from the core North and southern/middle-belt part of the nation, especially in the wake of the long-standing seeming intractable clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

Unfortunately, while there are cases that not all such clashes are actually between the cattle herders and farmers, sadly, this is the perception held by most people in the South and Middle-belt.

Government’s failure to curtail these clashes (that have been going on for a long time) has not only enhanced this perception, but also led to the belief that this is actually why it persists.

So far, the government has not been able to come up with a strong media campaign that would have been able to disabuse people’s minds that not all northerners are of the dreaded Fulani herdsmen stock. Had this been the case, those travellers would have still been with us today.

But, beyond this, it is also clear that 52 years after it was conceived to unite the nation, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is seriously lagging behind in this regard.

As I pointed out in some of my previous articles on the NYSC, considering the millions of youngsters who have passed through the scheme by now, we should have been a more united nation than we actually are.

The sad incident at Uromi has shown that we are even more divided as appearances and intonation are enough to unleash the beastly nature in us; we do not see anything wrong in battering a fellow human being to death!

Even if we must persist in running the scheme, it is obvious that some tinkering has to be done in order to make the NYSC more relevant with present day Nigeria.

Reacting to the incident, President Bola Tinubu not only condemned the murder of the travelling hunters, but also directed police and other security agencies to conduct swift and thorough investigations, and punish the suspected culprits.

In a statement, his Special Adviser (Information and Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, said: “President Tinubu commiserates with the families of the affected victims and assured them that criminals would not be allowed to shed the blood of innocent Nigerians,” the statement read in part, adding that the President noted that jungle justice has no place in Nigeria.

Tinubu noted that all Nigerians have the freedom to move freely in any part of the country. President Tinubu then commended the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and community leaders in Uromi for their swift response to avert the escalation of tension.

However, I must give special credit to the actions taken by the Edo State Governor in doing his utmost to douse the situation.

In promptly showing up at Uromi and meeting the Hausa community leaders in the immediate aftermath of the incident, then heading to Abuja to meet the Senate hierarchy, including Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who incidentally hails from Kano where the victims also come from; then heading to Kano on Monday to pay a condolence visit to the families of victims to whom he promised to pay full compensation, Okpebholo, for me has been the star of the sordid show.

All these actions along with his placating statements have gone a long way in ensuring the incident has not exploded into a combustible confrontation between the two ethnic groups.

But Okpebholo’s actions have inadvertently cast the spotlight on the poor response of his fellow governors when such incidents have happened in their spheres of governance.

For instance, on May 12, 2022, Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a second-year Christian college student, was stoned to death by a mob of Muslim students in Sokoto, after being accused of blasphemy against Islam.

Only two of her assailants were apprehended but even acquitted after they were defended by a team of 34 lawyers led by Prof Mansur Ibrahim. The court cited the non-showing of prosecution lawyers for releasing them.

There are no reports that then governor, Aminu Tambuwal, ever took it up himself to pay a condolence visit to Deborah’s parents, who had the unenviable task of laying what remained of their daughter to rest in Tunga Magajiya (which is about 160 miles south of Sokoto), where Deborah was originally from or paying them compensation.

However, beyond these, the Federal Government needs to come up with a programme that will actually address the root cause of the unfortunate incident so that it does not occur in another part of the country.

While this may take some time, in the short term they should seriously work on placating the families and friends of the victims so that they do not instigate reprisal attacks on southerners.

With the soul of the nation already being buffeted by various forces, it will be best if the government can avoid adding another one to the already inflammable mix.

