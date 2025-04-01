Uromi Killings: 14 Suspects Transferred To Abuja For Interrogation – Okpebholo

Share

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has said 14 suspects arrested in connection with the killing of Kano-bound travellers in Uromi LGA of the state have been transferred to Abuja for further interrogation he also insisted that justice will surely prevail.

The suspects were detained after a mob attacked a group of hunters travelling to Kano for Sallah celebrations last Thursday. Speaking in Abuja yesterday during a condolence visit to Barau Jibrin, the Deputy Senate President, Okpebholo condemned the attack and assured Nigerians that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Okpebholo also announced that his government had set up a committee to support the families of those killed. “It’s unfortunate that it happened in our state. We are here to say, to let you and other people know that we are not happy,” Ismail Mudashir, media aide to Barau, quoted Okpebholo as saying.

“The President is doing something drastic about this. He’s not happy either. “The IG has swung into action. The DIG CID is in charge. So far, they have arrested 14 suspects. “So they are bringing them to Abuja for interrogation. We have also set up a committee to see that we take care of the families of the deceased.”

Responding, Barau said the perpetrators of the act must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others. While in Kano to pay a visit to the families of those killed, the Edo State governor said that the attack was not against Hausas only but on peace loving Nigerians.

Speaking in Kano Government House alongside Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamo, a former gubernatorial candidate, Arewa community leaders in the Edo, and other personalities, Okpebholo said: “I want let you know that I’m also a Kano boy, the incident that happened is like I’m the man that was touched. As soon as I got the information at 4am, I immediately travelled to Uromi and met the Hausa community. They quickly dropped their anger.”

On his part Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, said that he personally appreciated the Edo State Governor for showing his concern, however, he still explained that what had happened was a brutal attack on innocent people.

Meanwhile, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, condemned the murder of 16 travellers in Edo State, describing it as a senseless act of violence, unacceptable and having no place in our society. According to a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Senator Akpabio said: “I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the gruesome murder of 16 travellers in Edo State.

This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and has no place in our society. “I condemn in very strong terms this heinous crime and I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the perpetrators of this barbaric act are brought to book and held accountable for their actions.

“As a people, we must work together to promote peace, unity, and understanding among our people. We cannot afford to let such acts of violence divide us or undermine our collective efforts to build a better Nigeria.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims, the government and people of Edo State, and all those affected by this needless act, and pray that God grants the departed peaceful rest, and the loved ones they left behind, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

