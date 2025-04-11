Uromi Killings: 14 Suspects Arrested As 26 Survive Attacks – Abdussalam

Share

The Kano State Government has expressed great relief and satisfaction with the actions taken by the Edo State Government regarding the culprits involved in the killings of 16 hunters.

So far, 14 suspects have been arrested.

Speaking on the outcome of a high-level Kano State Government delegation’s visit to Edo, the State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam, said: “We took almost two hours to travel from Benin to Uromi, and we were received by a large crowd waiting for us there.”

The Deputy Governor said that the situation in Uromi, in terms of the harmonious living between Hausas and the ethnic nationalities, was very encouraging.

He said that both political leadership, as well as religious and traditional leaders, had rejected and condemned the tragic killings.

“The traditional leadership was very outspoken and vocal, condemning in strong terms the perpetrators of this heinous act. The religious leadership also condemned these incidents.”

“So, we are convinced that the entirety of the leadership in Edo State and Uromi Kingdom are totally against what happened.

“They rejected it in its entirety and condemned it in strong terms. They have also taken steps to calm the nerves of the people of Edo.

“The government has assured and reassured the nation that Uromi and Edo State will continue to welcome people from all parts of the country, especially people from the North and Kano State in particular.

“They have nothing against anyone, and they will continue to live in peace with them. Nigeria shall continue to be one.

The Deputy Governor noted that the actions of the Edo State communities and government clearly show that all Nigerians are free to live wherever they wish, earn their living, and conduct their business in the most legitimate manner.

“Their utterances and the reception we received both in Benin and Uromi confirmed to us how deeply they feel about what has happened and their determination to ensure that such an incident never happens again.”

He said that 14 people have already been arrested, with several others still wanted by the police and DSS.

“The Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has disbanded the vigilante group. The key figures who played major roles in this incident have been arrested, and more arrests are expected as some of the suspects are still on the run. The police and the DSS are actively searching for them.

“He also called for the transfer of his Commissioner of Police due to the incidents.

“The Governor has assured us that compensation will be provided for those who lost their lives and for those who lost their belongings. As you know, they were coming back from Port Harcourt, and their belongings, which were in the vehicle, were all burnt.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

