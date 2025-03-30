Uromi Killing: Okpebholo’s Administration Has Lost Control Of Security – PDP

Share

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said it is deeply alarmed by the deteriorating security situation in the State, which it blamed for the gruesome killing of travelers in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area.

Similarly, the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) strongly condemned the brutal killing of the seven victims.

A statement by Chris Nehikhare, Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, said the killings have exposed the absence of a coherent security framework under the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The PDP demanded the immediate restoration of security in the State to prevent further loss of lives, noting that the incident was an indictment of the Okpebholo administration’s failure to properly regulate, train, and coordinate security efforts.

The statement reads in part: “The recent government classification of the perpetrators of the Uromi killings as an illegal vigilante group only further exposes the absence of a coherent security framework under the current administration and the continuation of the blame game this government has come to master.

“The suspension of the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.), is a clear admission by the government that the security architecture of the state has failed.

“The February 5 mutiny by members of the Edo Security Corps was an early warning sign of deep-rooted inefficiencies, yet Senator Monday Okpebholo chose to ignore it. Now, Edo people are paying the price with their lives.

“It is particularly distressing that a vigilante group, operating without oversight or proper registration, was allowed to take up arms and engage in extra-judicial killings.

“The PDP demands the following urgent measures to restore security and prevent further loss of lives:

“Comprehensive Audit and Overhaul of the Edo State Security Corps: The security structure must be reviewed to eliminate unregistered groups and ensure accountability in operations.

“Immediate Arrest and Prosecution of All Perpetrators: The government must ensure that all those responsible for the Uromi killings, including their sponsors, face the full weight of the law.”

On its part, the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Edo State chapter, while condemning the killings, called for a thorough investigation.

A statement issued by its Chairman, Abdulazeez Igbinidu, described the incident as a “flagrant disregard for the constituted order of justice administration in the State and Country.”

He noted that the mob injustice triggered by false accusations was fueled by the ignorance of the perpetrators regarding the fundamental right to a fair hearing for the accused, regardless of the circumstances.

Igbinidu urged the authorities to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the tragedy and take swift, decisive action against those responsible.

The Islamic body also advised Nigerians against taking the law into their own hands to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Appealing to the Hausa community in Uromi and across Edo State to remain calm and peaceful, the council urged them to resist the temptation of retaliation and instead seek justice through lawful means.

The statement reads: “We condemn the horrific events that happened on Thursday in the Udune Efandion community of Uromi, Edo State, where some innocent travelers from Northern Nigeria tragically lost their lives due to a horrifying display of mob injustice.

“We demand that the authorities take swift and decisive action against those responsible for inciting and participating in this heinous crime.

“It is imperative that justice is served not only for the victims and their grieving families but also to restore faith in our justice system.

“We recognize the pain and anger that this incident has caused within the Hausa community in Uromi and beyond.

“However, we urge our brothers and sisters to remain calm and peaceful while also being vigilant.”

The council extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and called on relevant authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators of the mob injustice to book.

While commending Governor Monday Okpebholo for his swift response, the NSCIA called on Nigerians to see themselves as one and to avoid increasing distrust in the face of violent crimes and criminality that have become pervasive in the Country.

It further called for the strict application of the rules of engagement by all vigilante groups in the Country to prevent a recurrence of the Uromi tragedy, stressing the need for a society where dialogue and understanding prevail over violence and ignorance.

