Uromi Killing: Ojuromi Of Uromi Condemns Act

The Ojuromi of Uromi, Anselm Eidenojie, on Sunday condemned the extrajudicial killing of 16 travellers in Uromi, Edo State, expressing deep concern over the rising insecurity in the area.

Eidenojie who made this condemnation in a statement issued on Sunday, called for the immediate establishment of a military base and a mobile police force unit to address the worsening situation.

A statement circulating on social media, while denouncing the killings, also sympathized with the people of Uromi, who have long suffered from criminal activities, including kidnappings and extrajudicial killings.

Although the statement was unsigned, when contacted, Eidenojie confirmed that he had authorized the release.

The Palace Secretary, Gregory Omonikhobhio, corroborated the monarch’s confirmation, saying: “The palace approved the press release after a meeting of the council, and the head of the council is the king.”

Part of the statement reads: “The Palace of His Royal Majesty, The Ojuromi of Uromi, strongly condemns the tragic and unfortunate killing of travellers within his domain.

“The Ojuromi of Uromi deeply regrets this act of jungle justice and extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people of Kano, and all affected communities.

“His Majesty also sympathizes with his own people, who have suffered at the hands of criminal elements, enduring kidnappings and extrajudicial killings that have plagued Uromi and Esanland for far too long.”

The statement highlighted that the root causes of the incident stem from years of government inaction on the deteriorating security situation in Uromi and the wider Esanland region.

“Uromi is no longer just a town — it is a growing city and one of the fastest-developing communities in southern Nigeria. With this growth comes an increasing population and the presence of various individuals, some of whom have contributed to insecurity.

“The current Uromi Divisional Police Station is no longer sufficient to safeguard lives and property. This recent act of lawlessness underscores the urgent need for a Rapid Response Team, a paramilitary presence, and a military forward base in Uromi to ensure adequate security,” the statement added.

It further noted the alarming nature of the incident, which reportedly lasted several hours without any police intervention, exposing the grave security lapses in the area.

The Monarch made an urgent appeal to the Federal Government to take over the community-initiated MOPOL Barracks, which was built and donated by the people of Uromi, both at home and in the diaspora, to the Nigeria Police Force.

“This facility was intended to provide an extra layer of security, yet it remains underutilized. We also call on the Edo State Government to collaborate with local stakeholders to facilitate the official approval of the Esan MOPOL Barracks as an immediate step toward securing our people,” the statement urged.

It also called for the deployment of more security personnel and the full utilization of existing community-backed security structures.

“The worsening insecurity has left our people unable to access their farmlands, threatening livelihoods and increasing tensions. If nothing is done, such unfortunate incidents may continue to occur,” the statement warned.

The Monarch concluded by demanding immediate and strategic intervention, stating that while justice must be served for the recent killings, proactive security measures are critical to preventing further bloodshed.

“The people of Uromi are peace-loving and law-abiding. His Majesty strongly discourages jungle justice in any form, as it is against the laws of our land and the principles of justice,” the statement emphasized.

