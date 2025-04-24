Uromi Killing: Edo Govt Slams IPOB Over Alleged N6b Compensation

Share

The Edo State Government on Thursday condemned a recent press statement issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), accusing Governor Monday Okpebholo of allocating N6 billion to compensate victims of the Uromi attack.

The government described the allegations as “fictitious, malicious, and deliberately misleading.”

In a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary Fred Itua, the government clarified that no such compensation was approved or paid to any group.

“No compensation of N6 billion was approved or paid to any group as claimed. The figures and narrative being peddled are fictitious, malicious, and deliberately misleading,” the statement read.

The government emphasized Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to justice and the rule of law, prioritizing the safety of all citizens regardless of ethnic or religious background.

“The statement also rejected IPOB’s attempt to incite ethnic violence, describing it as “criminal and rejected by Edo people.”

The government further criticized IPOB’s audacity to lecture Southern Governors on bravery, given the group’s history of violence and murder.

“A group that murders, maims, and imposes illegal sit-at-home orders in the South-East cannot pretend to care about justice or human rights,” the statement noted.

The Edo State Government urged security agencies to investigate and bring to book the authors of the inciting publication.

“We urge the security agencies to investigate and bring to book the authors of this inciting publication. No group, however loud, should be allowed to threaten public peace or attempt to instigate ethnic warfare in a state known for tolerance and peaceful coexistence,” the statement concluded.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing peace, development, and inclusive governance for every resident of Edo State.

“We stand with the people. We stand for the truth. And we reject terrorism in every form,” the statement declared.

