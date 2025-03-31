Uromi Killing: 14 Persons Arrested, As Edo Suspends Vigilante Commander, Illegal Groups

Share

The Edo State Government yesterday said 14 persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of seven travelers in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state by suspected members Edo State Vigilante group on Thursday, March 27.

This is as the government has suspended Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, Retired Commissioner of Police, Friday Ibadin and all illegal Vigilante groups in the state.

The suspension was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Bar Umar Musa Ikhilor and made available to journalists in Benin.

The statement read in part, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that after a review of the preliminary report of the unfortunate incident of Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, involving the killing of some travelers, the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of all illegal Vigilante Groups operating under whatever guise in the state. Also suspended is the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP. Friday Ibadin (Rtd.).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

