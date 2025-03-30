Uromi Killing: 14 Arrested, Vigilante Groups Suspended

Share

The Edo State Government on Sunday announced that 14 persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of seven travelers in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State by members of a local vigilante group on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

The government also suspended the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, retired Commissioner of Police Friday Ibadin, along with all illegal vigilante groups operating in the State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, and made available to journalists in Benin.

The statement read in part:” It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that after a review of the preliminary report of the unfortunate incident on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, involving the gruesome killing of some travelers, the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of all illegal vigilante groups operating under whatever guise in the state.

“Also suspended is the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd).

“It is to be reiterated that the local vigilante group involved in the gruesome killings of March 27 was operating illegally, as it was never profiled or registered with the Edo State Security Corps.

“Its actions do not reflect the core values, character, and principles of the Okpebholo administration or the objectives of the corps as enshrined in the Edo State Security Corps Governance Law.

“Investigations into the killings are ongoing, and 14 persons have been arrested so far, while an intense manhunt is underway for others involved in the gruesome act by a special team set up by the Inspector General of Police.”

Continuing, the statement added: “The Government of Edo State reiterates its belief in the constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens to move freely and engage in lawful business in any part of the Country.

“In the meantime, the government is in touch with the families of the victims, community leaders, and the Government of Kano State, where most of the deceased are reported to hail from.

“We urge all parties involved to remain calm as the state government remains committed to ensuring that justice is done in a most efficient, transparent, and proactive manner.”

