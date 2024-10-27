New Telegraph

October 27, 2024
Uriel Oputa Warns Gen Z Boys Asking Her Out In Her DM

Two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Uriel Oputa has sent a cautionary message to Gen Z boys who are asking her out in her DM.
The reality star took to her Instagram page to pen down a note of warning to the younger men, noting that she is way older than them, regardless of how young she looks.

READ ALSO:

According to her, what has continued to keep her looking young has been her healthy lifestyle, and they shouldn’t forget she’s their auntie.

She wrote: “Gen Z Boys!! Please respect yourself. I’m not your age mate. I know I don’t look my age (Thank Goodness for living a healthy lifestyle) However!!! I’m your Auntie. I’m your oooo” I come from the generation of Tamagotchi!!! no offence”

See the post below:

