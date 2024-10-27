Uriel Oputa Warns Gen Z Boys Asking Her Out In Her DM

Two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Uriel Oputa has sent a cautionary message to Gen Z boys who are asking her out in her DM.
The reality star took to her Instagram page to pen down a note of warning to the younger men, noting that she is way older than them, regardless of how young she looks.
READ ALSO:
- BBNaija: Uriel Shares Unpleasant Experience With Dating App.
- Uriel Replies Critics, Says Marriage Not For Everyone.
- BBNaija: Uriel Speaks On Turning Down Acting Gigs
According to her, what has continued to keep her looking young has been her healthy lifestyle, and they shouldn’t forget she’s their auntie.
She wrote: “Gen Z Boys!! Please respect yourself. I’m not your age mate. I know I don’t look my age (Thank Goodness for living a healthy lifestyle) However!!! I’m your Auntie. I’m your oooo” I come from the generation of Tamagotchi!!! no offence”
See the post below: