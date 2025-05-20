Urhonigbe Community Leaders Back Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Share

Leaders from Urhonigbe Town in Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State, have expressed support for the proposed establishment of a Federal College of Agriculture in their community, citing its potential to boost the government’s agricultural initiatives.

The community said the college aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly programs like the Agricultural Transformation Agenda (ATA), Growth Enhancement Support Scheme (GESS), Youth Empowerment in Agriculture Programme (YEAP), and Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises (LIFE) Programme.

The leaders added that the government’s agricultural programmes connecting with rural community like Urhonigbe Town, with population of over 500,000 – the second-largest in size, in Edo speaking tribe of Edo State, is well-positioned to provide the necessary resources and services to enhance the implementation of these programmes.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the delegation, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren quoted the Head of Urhonigbe delegation, Pa Thomas Odemwingie, as stating this yesterday while making a presentation during the public hearing on a ‘’Bill for an Act to amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act, Cap 12, Law of the federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended) – to make provision for the establishment of the Federal College of Agriculture, Urhonigbe, Edo State.

