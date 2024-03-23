New Telegraph

March 23, 2024
Urhobo Leadership Elects New Exco

The Urhobo Leadership Forum, Abuja (ULFA) on Sunday March 17, 2024 elected a new set of executive members that will pilot the affairs of the forum for two years. Olorogun (Dr) Peter Igho was elected as President, while Dr. Chris Agboghoroma is the new Vice President of the Forum and Mr Robert Itawa was elected as General Secretary.

Also elected are the Financial Secretary, Mr Patrick Otoro, Publicity Secretary, Mr Sylvester Egbedi, Spokesperson, Mr Dahosa Eshalomi, Welfare Officer, Mrs Celina Udueni and Assistant General Secretary, Mrs Mary Edafe Ogheneakpobo.

