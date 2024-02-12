Urhobo Highlife Musician, Sally Young Dies At 91

Legendary Urhobo-born highlife musician, Chief Daniel Iriferi, popularly known as Sally Young is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the renowned musician died on Sunday after a brief illness at the age of 91.

It would be recalled that Sally Young hailed from Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The famous musician reigned in the 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s for his hit songs such as Oko Oko, Weji Vwe Vwo and many others.

Although news of the passage of the renowned Urhobo musician was already all over social media, official confirmation of the transition has yet to be issued by his family as of the time of filing this report.

