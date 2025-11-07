Urhobo College Wins 2025 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup

Urhobo College, Uvwie, Warri, yesterday, emerged champions of the 2025 Delta State/ Zenith Bank Principals’ Cup, defeating Ogbe-Ijoh Grammar School, Warri South West, 2-1 in an exciting final played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The Uvwie boys took the lead just 39 seconds into the game and doubled their advantage in the 30th minute, before Ogbe-Ijoh Grammar School pulled one back midway through the second half. Despite late pressure, Urhobo College held firm to lift the prestigious trophy.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by his Deputy, John Onyeme, praised all participating schools for their impressive performances, describing every team as a champion. He also commended Zenith Bank and the organisers, HideaPlus Limited, for their continued investment in grassroots football development.

Also speaking, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, said the success of the tournament reinforces Delta’s leading role in grassroots football across Nigeria.

In her remarks, Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, represented by Zonal Head, Dr. Ifeanyi Atamah, said the bank was proud to support youth development through sports, adding that several past participants have gone on to play professionally.

The organisers, led by HideaPlus Managing Director, Tony Pemu, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the competition.