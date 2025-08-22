…Urges Warm Welcome For First Lady

The Lagos State Government yesterday said it was ready to welcome the First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, who is on an official visit to the state today.

A statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said: “On her first official trip to the Centre of Excellence, Senator Tinubu will give out empowerment items to 1000 women at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja on Saturday.”

The statement added that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the First Lady: “Will, after the event, open the Lagos Industrial Leather Hub – West Africa’s biggest – in Matori, Mushin.

“I urge all Lagosians to accord Her Excellency a very warm welcome and the great hospitality for which we are famous. “We are proud of her initiatives, which will surely bring smiles to the faces of the vulnerable among us.”

The visit, Sanwo-Olu said, would underscore the First Lady’s “unwavering dedication to the promotion of national unity, advancement of women and children, and strengthening of social welfare initiatives-all of which align with the State Government’s commitment to inclusive governance and sustainable development.”