…Urges Textile Industry To Embrace Circular Fashion

The Lagos State Government has called on stakeholders in the textile and fashion industry to adopt circular fashion practices as part of efforts to address the growing issue of textile waste and promote environmental sustainability across the state.

Speaking during the 2025 World Clean Up Day celebration held at NECA House, Alausa, Ikeja, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Engr Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, emphasised the urgent need to transition away from the traditional “take, make, dispose” model, which he said is contributing significantly to environmental degradation.

Rotimi-Akodu stated that the theme for this year’s World Clean Up Day — “Tackling Textile and Fashion Waste Through Circular Fashion” — was timely, considering the fashion industry’s growing environmental footprint.

According to him, the global fashion sector generates an estimated 92 million tons of waste annually, making it one of the largest polluters worldwide. He said: “In Nigeria, textile and fashion waste is becoming an increasing environmental concern.

“This is driven by the rapid growth of the sector and a consumption culture that encourages waste. Clean-ups alone cannot solve the waste crisis, we need a shift in mindset, behavior, and policy.” He noted several challenges hindering progress in textile waste management, including limited public awareness, inadequate recycling infrastructure, complex sorting processes, and low demand for recycled textile products.

However, he also highlighted a range of potential solutions such as: Upcycling discarded fabrics into new, valuable products, Investing in closed-loop textile production, Supporting recycling technologies and facilities and encouraging brands to adopt circular business models. “Let us jointly drive industry change by investing in sustainable textile materials,” Rotimi-Akodu urged. “Together, we can ensure that our planet thrives for generations to come.”