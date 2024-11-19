…Urges New Chairmen To Deliver

Share

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun told the newly elected local government chairmen to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

The governor said this at their swearing-in at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta. He said as the closest tier of government, they are expected to formulate policies and implement programmes that impact positively and improve the lives of the people in their respective local government areas.

He said the emergence of the new chairmen signifies the confidence people repose in the State government and the APC, hence the need for them to work towards improving their lives.

Abiodun, who acknowledged the peaceful conduct of the election across the state, said it was imperative for them to key into the State’s development agenda by aligning with the ISEYA mantra just as he advised them to embrace innovation to generate revenue for the development of their councils.

He urged the new local government bosses to make security paramount in their councils by working with security agencies, traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

