Urges Navy On Synergy With Other Security Formations

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Nigerian Navy to continue to synergise with other security formations to provide maximum security for Nigerians. Sanwo-Olu, who expressed satisfaction with the operations of the Nigerian Navy in Lagos, promised that the state government will continue to support in all areas to improve the working conditions of the Naval officers.

The governor spoke on Tuesday when the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla led some of his high-ranking officers on a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Lagos House, Marina. Sanwo-Olu said the road rehabilitation in Navy Town, Old Ojo Road, Buba Marwa and Lagos Badagry expressway would be completed soon to decongest traffic on Apapa port road.

He added: “For us as a government, we see the Nigerian Navy as a willing partner. “We are here to continue to lend our support and create the ambience where everybody can live peacefully, and go about their normal duties peacefully and Lagos will continue to remain the Centre of Excellence and the State of Aquatic Splendour that we all know it for and continue to be the bedrock of our commercial and economic nerve centre of our country.”

Speaking earlier, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla reiterated the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to protecting the territorial shores of Lagos as the commercial nerve centre of the country in order to provide an enabling environment to thrive for the benefit of Lagosians and the country at large.