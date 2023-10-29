Urgent Need To Promote Christian Dressing

The dressing culture of Christian women has never been built on fashion or copycatting (that is, copying the dressing mannerisms of people from other countries of the world as it is common today). Every culture and religion have its peculiar form of dressing for women and men. Therefore, abandoning one’s own dressing culture appears to contain some kind of inferiority complex.

Have our women ever thought that the women from these foreign cultures (Western and American) whom they copy their sensual dressing mannerisms of wearing trousers, knickers, leggings etc. in the public do not recognize our own dressing culture which these our women have altogether abandoned for foreign dresses? Christian women therefore should not be victims of such induced inferiority. They should be proud of their own Biblical dressing culture.

They should stop allowing the sensualities of the foreign women to influence their dressing and public appearance. They should also stop listening to the sensual church leaders and their worldly wives who often misinterpret Deuteronomy 22:5 and other dress-code scriptures and turn the word of God upside down women for material gains and to mislead many to hell fire.

Today, there is the need to promote Christian dressing now that the world is filtered with demonic manner of dressing. We are in a world that is speedily down-spiraling toward complete unGodliness; and the devil is becoming more vicious in his doctrine during this end-time to influence women to irritate God by wearing what God declares to be abominable to Him (1 Timothy 4:1).

Of course, the devil seems to be winning on women in the world; causing them to wear all manner of dresses that expose their bodies, decorate their facial appearances with fading cosmetics. artificial hair, nail attachment, and eye lashes in order to mar their natural (God-given) beauty and make them resemble himself (the Devil) and consequently make them abominable to God, their Creator (1 Peter 3:3- 5).

The bottom line is this: Just as men in many countries have been obedient to Deuteronomy 22:5 by not wearing dresses that are similar in shape or design to what women wear, women also should stick to, and be contented with, their own distinctive clothing which essentially differentiates them from men in the public places and which also dignifies their womanhood as God intended through Deuteronomy 22:5.

In order to restore dignifying and Godly dress- ing into the women’s world. there is the urgent need for Pastors/Bishops, spirit-filled Christians in businesses, banks, super- markets, hospitals, and educational institutions to stop compelling their female staff or students to wear trousers or leggings; or mask the originality of their natural beauty with outward adornment (cosmetics and attachments) which all violate God’s immutable laws for the dressing of the Godly woman clearly stated in Deuteronomy 22:5, 1 Corinthians 11:1-16, 1 Timothy 2:9-10 and 1 Peter 3:3-5.

The Psalmist says in Psalm 119:89 that, “For- ever, O Lord, your word is settled in heaven.” This means that, whatever God decrees is eternally settled in heaven and, therefore. not subject to any earthly debate or human ratification but to be fully obeyed. As we all know, our God means whatever He says and will never play favoritism – no matter your position in the Church (Isaiah 55:8-11, 1 Peter 1:17, Matthew 7:21-23).