Urgent Need to Boost Local Rice Production

The mere mention of the word “rice” (Oryza sativa) evokes the grainy image of one of the most popular staple food items in the world, ranking third globally behind wheat and maize. So enticing is rice that sundry festivals and celebration of birthdays, weddings, promotions and funeral events are incomplete without the mass cooking and serving of delicious rice dishes including the fried and the jollof varieties. What may not be as patently obvious about growing the grain are the challenges rice farmers face and the sustainable solutions required to mitigating them. But it has become pertinent to understand much more about it, with regards to production, processing, preservation as well as marketing of it. Given a historical background, though Nigeria started growing rice as a staple food way back in 1500 B.C., with the low-rated red grain species and the country has since become the largest producer on the African continent, above Egypt, Madagascar and Mali.

However, it is still not enough to feed her 215 million citizens. That is, despite boasting of 8.43metric tonnes production per year and grown over a land space of between 4.6 hectares and 4.9 hectares. Interestingly, an estimated 72 per cent of total rice produced in the country comes from the seven states of the North West geo-political axis of Nigeria with Kebbi State currently the highest with a total output of 3.56 million MT. According to Nigerian Queries, the website that provides useful answers to relevant questions for the year 2022, Kebbi State had the highest production of rice in Nigeria with 3.5 million metric tonnes (MT), followed by Jigawa State with 2.1 million MT and Kano State 1.6 million MT 2023 report.

The significance of rice is showcased by Ebonyi State which is positively branded with the popular ‘Abakaliki rice’. Such a situation of inadequacy must have informed the recent decision by the Oluyemi Cardoso-led Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to list rice as one of the 42 items to enjoy freedom from the Forex restriction so that it could be imported. But while some consumers are excited about the decision, as foreign brands would effectively compete with the local ones to bring down the average price from as high as N50, 000 per kg bag, some analysts are of a different opinion. Top amongst these erudite minds is the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), Andrew Mamedu. In a recent media chat he unequivocally stated that opening up the borders for mass importation of rice was going to negatively affect local production and will significantly affect the government’s plan to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production.

It will be recalled that the CBN recently lifted ban on importation of rice and 42 other items As he rightly advised: “If local rice is insufficient, the government should invest in it. This should be approached as a business, collaborating with state governments, private entities, and individuals to generate income for the local community.” Mamedu urged the Federal Government to establish rice processing plants within each local council to turn it into a profitable investment. He emphasised the need for the government to simplify technology, making it affordable and accessible. Furthermore, he highlighted the success of garri processing plants in the Niger-Delta region, urging the government to “examine such models, adapt them, and provide alternative solutions going forward.”

In terms of production, for instance, while direct wet seeding by planting the seeds directly into spaces of water- logged land remains the faster method, that of growing the rice seedlings in nurseries and transplanting them into the farmlands has better weed control. With regards to ensuring the health status of the seedlings, the pests to be done away with include stem borers, rice bugs and rats. The common diseases identified with rice are blast, sheath blight and bacterial leaf blight. Solutions to these challenges would require access to hybrid seedlings that are disease-resistant, early maturing and guarantee bumper harvest, as bred and provided by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

When it comes to pragmatic partnerships that would act as catalyst to encourage more local production of rice, lessons have to be gleaned from what the erstwhile Governors of Lagos and Kebbi states Akinwunmi Ambode and Atiku Bagudu did by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in March 2016 to come out with packaged in Nigeria rice – dubbed ‘Lake Rice’. It was launched in December 2016. Unfortunately, that sweet dream was cut short by the twin evils of insecurity and policy flip-flops. Both undermined the success of Lake Rice that sold for N20, 000 per bag as at December 2020. Even the Imota Rice Mill occupying 8.5 hectares in Lagos is expected to be the largest mill in Africa and the third largest mill in the world is yet to hit it big.

The rice mill has a capacity to produce 2.8 million bags of 50 kg bags of rice yearly, while generating 1,500 direct jobs and 254,000 indirect jobs. But as at September 2023, seven months after its commissioning, it produces only 50,000 bags of rice! Going forward, there must be the political will on the part of our leaders to walk the talk on boosting local production, creating jobs, and improving the economy to reduce imports.