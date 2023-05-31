Urgent Matters Tinubu should address

The administration of President Bola Tinubu that came in place on May 29 is coming at a time of great difficulties in the country. The core of this is the perception that a significant number of Nigerians across the various segments have a very low opinion of not just the out-gone government but of government in general, the political class, and you may even say, the country itself. This, not very often occur- ring broad low confidence in the country and the political class, is unprecedented. The new government must therefore think deeply and act fast and decisively from day one, to at least seek to recover the belief in the country and the government.

To do this, the government must be seen from day one to be acting in the informed service of the Nigeria people across board and be seen to be targeted at solving the challenges that face the country. The new government will not have the privilege of a long pe- riod of honeymoon and patience. The new government must not only adopt a more pro-people communication approach but must be communicating not just in words but more importantly in deeds, by having practical and obvious actions that address the concerns and the felt needs of the Nigeria people. A take or leave it approach is not recommended. Healing balms in actions and words should be prioritized. The new president does not have the pleasure of being slow, flying out of the country, nor explaining away the challenges in not so simple terms.

He must talk simple, unambiguous, and straight to Nigeria people, especially the youth. He must radiate sincerity and show that he has heard the youth of Nigeria. The president will have to be down to earth and communicate better with Nigerians, especially Nige- ria youths. What we therefore seek to do here is a patriotic service that the new government may find useful. We will present the key challeng- es and make some recommenda- tions. The Challenges: Some of the factors leading to the current state of Nigeria include the following: Widespread insecurity in the country, which is cur- rently affecting almost all parts of the country; very difficult economic conditions, which not only is a challenge to everyday livelihood for majority of Nige- rians but is a huge source of confusion to most Nigerians; agitated youth population in all parts of the country. The President-elect has to convene a youth summit. Suggestions: Urgently communicate to Nigerians and the world a message of hope, not just in words but actions.

This should seek to unite the country, not just geographically but also by socioeconomic classes. This should appeal to all seg- ments of the Nigeria society, including co-contestants. Early activities ahead of and around the period of inauguration; this should borrow from the approach of President Bill Clinton af- ter his first election in 1991. President Clinton identified the key challenge of the time as the economy. He, prior to his inauguration, convened meetings with economists and players in the US economy and was physically present and took notes. Nigerians will have to see a new President, pres- ent and engaged, and showing interest in broadly consulting and agreeing on the actions to take. Three key urgent summits include: Insecurity challenges in Nigeria; Economic chal- lenges in Nigeria and Youth agitations in Nigeria. This should be held urgently and lessons collate and synthesize positions. We have a history of suc- cessfully bringing peace to other countries that had chal- lenges.

The situation today in Nigeria calls on our security agencies to rise to the occasion and discharge the patriotic responsibilities expected of them. There should be an appeal to the security forces as well as indication of support to end insecurity in Nigeria, so that our farmers can get back to work, other workers can get back to work, our economy can regain her robustness and bloom again, poverty and unemployment can be addressed decisively, and resources can be devoted to education, health, and critical infrastructure. On the economy, there is a need for sincerity in acknowl- edging the very difficult times and making concretes pronouncements on aspects of reducing the cost of governance. Addressing the challenges of the youth, the president will need to make it very clear to Nigerian youths that they have been heard.

A clear programme Business/Entre- preneurship Start-ups has to be announced, offering two things: Start-ups that will run in all states (via the National Agencies concerned, as well as via Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and Agriculture, etc. Immediate actions post-in- auguration: A meeting with the National Assembly mem- bers to impress on them the imperatives of the moment and the need to cut cost of governance and obtain their buy-in on a different approach on the challenges facing the country. A meeting with state gover- nors to impress on them the seriousness of the condition of Nigeria and the need to be more engaged on things that impact on the people rather than have these as federal mat- ters. Examples can be found in agriculture where many states are not doing enough (Agriculture is on the concurrent list).

The same applies to Nige- ria’s commitments to the Par- is Agreement and the NDC. There is a need to demonstrate understanding of the serious challenges happening at the global systems with respect to energy, transportation, etc. in the context of climate change. State governments will have to buy into the youth entrepreneurship, start-up programmes. Appointment of service chiefs and heads of security agencies should be done in a manner that insecurity will be seriously addressed. This should communicate national healing and inclusiveness. There should be decisive- ness on the urgent need to reduce Nigeria’s debt profile. This may require identifying well-placed Nigerians in the international financial system to be able to use their contacts and good will to address this. There is the need to address the annual flood challenge by getting the buy-in of the gover- nors to consolidate the ecologi- cal funds for at least one year to deploy that to damming the waters from Cameroon and redirecting them to the Lake Chad. The new president should proactively invite the labour unions in the country, includ- ing the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and present the difficult situation with the economy, while ask- ing for a hold on all threats of strike and negotiations until after one year.