Urgent Action Needed Against Fatal Lassa Fever

Share

Going by the startling statistics provided by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), of the fatality rate of Lassa fever, which has killed 122 people in 13 weeks, between January and March 30, 2025, with 1,277 persons listed for follow – up over possible infection, urgent actions should be taken to prevent further casualties

. This is more so, because the NCDC has recorded 659 confirmed cases out of 3,779 suspected ones, as 18 states have recorded at least one case across 93 local government councils.

The increasingly scary scenario of the dangers posed by Lassa fever underscores the importance of letting the public understand the root causes, the means of its spread, the symptoms, preventive measures and of course, the treatment.

Historically, Lassa fever was first discovered as an isolated case in a nurse in the town of Lassa in Borno State, who later died from the infection. That was back in 1969. Ever since, it has been affirmed as a haemorrhagic fever, affecting between 100,000-500,000 people in West Africa.

It has a fatality rate of between 15%- 30%. The current attention focused on Lassa fever in Nigeria is because 71% of all cases reported are from three states, including Ondo in the South West zone at 30%, Bauchi (North – East at 25%) and Edo (South – South at 16%).

There are 29% reported cases from 15 other states. Although the case fatality rate is 18.5% this year, which is a little lower than the 18.7% for the same period of 2024 the number of suspected cases have increased.

That should be a cause for serious concern. With specific regards to Lassa fever it is an active haemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus. The vector or natural reservoir which harbours it is the multimammate rat also called the African rat. Other rodents can also act as the vectors.

Only one drug called ribavirin, a broad spectrum antiviral drug, has been identified as potent against Lassa fever

The Public Health Institute has revealed that it is found year round though the peak period is from October of one year to May of the next. It is predominant in the youth age bracket of 21- 30 years, while the male to female case ratio is 1:0.8.

On the mode of transmission of the virus it could be through the ingestion of contaminated food, contact with faeces and urine of infected rats, inhalation of contaminated dust particles as well as through contaminated medical equipment.

It is also possible through infected humans to another human being, with the rate of infection going as high as 80%. In fact, the disease has affected 20 healthcare workers in Nigeria, this year.

That situation perhaps explains why the National Lassa fever multipartner, multi -sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) was activated to coordinate the response. And it has made public that contacts under follow – up are 1,277 persons but contacts that have completed the follow – up total 1,448. So, what are the symptoms of Lassa fever?

That is the million naira question. Though the victims may not exhibit the symptoms because it is majorly asymptomatic but after an incubation period of between two to 21 days symptoms such as fever, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, headache, aching muscles (myalgia) do occur.

Extreme cases display the emergence of oedema, and haemorrhagic fever leading to bleeding. Death results from low blood pressure called hypotensive shock in addition to lack of blood or fluids, worsening to both kidney and liver failures.

There could also be aching joints (arthralgia) and extreme fatigue (asthenia). Getting the required knowledge about the preventive measures has therefore become a necessity.

To begin with, people should minimise contact with rats and other rodents, especially through their faeces, urine and wastes. We should avoid rodent droppings and ensure that we store our food items in rodent-proof containers. Generally, we should practise good hygiene by keeping our homes and surroundings clean.

Since only one drug called ribavirin- a broad spectrum antiviral drug has been identified as potent against Lassa fever, consequently all efforts should be made to prevent it.

Prevention, as the wise ones reiterate, is always cheaper than curing the illness. Sustained mass public enlightenment and enforcement of the laws on public sanitation down to our homes should be activated, now and always. That will certainly save more precious lives from the spread and dangers of Lassa fever.

Share