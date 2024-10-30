Urban Renewal: Sokoto Govt Allocates Over 1,960 Plots For Housing Devt 

Share

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey and Town Planning, Barrister Nasiru Aliyu Dan Tsoho, has said that the Governor Ahmed Aliyu-led government has demarcated over 1,960 plots of land for allocation to applicants who desire to build their own houses.

Dan Tsoho, who made the disclosure in an interview with journalist in Sokoto recently, noted that the decision was borne out of the government’s deliberate steps to decongest, create a new city and ensure urban renewal.

“There is a new city with well-planned layouts, roads, site and services scheme. Again, it was abandoned like several other projects that the immediate-past governor never saw to completion.

So far, over 1,960 plots have been demarcated for allocation to applicants who desire to build their own houses.”

He said because the governor considered housing as a right, he had purchased 136 units from the federal government in Kuwnawa, which were constructed for the people but were not allocated, hence the Sokoto government approached the Federal Ministry of Land and Housing.

“We fixed the estate, which was commissioned by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and named after Hassan Dan Baba Magajin Garin Sokoto, an illustrious son of Sokoto state.”

He said the provision of housing for the citizens had become urgent for Governor Aliyu. “Within the first 30 days, we initiated the construction of 500 housing units and we will continue building until we ensure that everyone has a roof over their head.

“Our hope is that by the end of this year, the 500 housing units will be delivered. That may solve certain problems for the civil servants who are without accommodation”.

Share

Please follow and like us: