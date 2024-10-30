Urban Renewal: Sokoto Allocates 1,960 Plots For Housing Devt

Share

Sokoto State Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey and Town Planning, Nasiru Aliyu Dan Tsoho, has said that the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu has demarcated over 1,960 plots of land for allocation to applicants who desire to build their own houses.

Dan Tsoho, who made the disclosure in an interview with journalists in Sokoto recently, said the decision was borne out of the government’s deliberate steps to decongest, create a new city and ensure urban renewal.

“There is a new city with well-planned layouts, roads, site and services scheme. Again, it was abandoned like several other projects that the immediate-past governor never saw to completion.

So far, over 1,960 plots have been demarcated for allocation to applicants who desire to build their own houses.”

He said because the governor considered housing as a right, he had purchased 136 units from the Federal Government in Kuwnawa, which were constructed for the people, but were not allocated, hence the Sokoto government approached the Federal Ministry of Land and Housing.

