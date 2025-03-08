Urban Renewal: Gov. Yusuf Flags Off Rehabilitation Of 17 Roads In Kano

Share

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Saturday flagged off the rehabilitation of 17 dilapidated roads in the Kano metropolitan area.

Flagging the reconstruction of the urban renewal network within the popular Club road in Nasarawa Local Government, Governor Yusuf said the initiative was part of his administration’s agenda targeted to transform Kano into a mega city.

Governor Yusuf’s statement was contained in a press release issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa and made available on Saturday.

The statement quoted Governor Yusuf reaffirming that, “I feel highly delighted, I feel happy and I feel fulfilled, as your governor who made promise during our NNPP electioneering Campaign, especially in the metropolis, we made a promise when elected, by the Grace of Almighty Allah we are going to make Kano in terms of infrastructural development as one of the best cities in Nigeria.

“Today, we are flagging off one of the gigantic projects for the rehabilitation of dilapidated metropolitan roads, which were deliberated and approved by the State Executive Council,” the governor hinted.

Governor Yusuf disclosed that the amount approved for the 17 projects is being reserved in the treasury to ensure timely payment as well as quality jobs.

Governor Yusuf assured people of the state that any project under his administration must meet global standards before being handed over.

He then expressed satisfaction with the quality of work being executed by the contractor and appealed to him to maintain the standard.

The governor said contractors should expect his unscheduled visits to the site anytime to ensure accountability.

Responding, the Managing Director of Metropolitan Construction Company, who handles the project, assured that they would do an excellent job and promised to complete the project within the specified time frame.

On his part, Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Marwan Ahmad said the Urban Renewal Programme for Kano Metropolis was initiated by Governor Yusuf and approved by cabinet members.

He said this particular project commenced from Club Road to Ashton Road to Airport Road to Murtala Muhammad Road.

