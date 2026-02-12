Urban Renewal: Borno Announces ‘New Maiduguri Layout,’ Calls For Applicants

As part of post-insurgency recovery and urban renewal efforts, the Borno State Government, through the Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), has opened a new layout tagged “New Maiduguri” for the expansion of the city, introducing a digital land allocation system designed to end decades of bureaucratic delays and corruption.

Addressing journalists at a press conference held at the BOGIS office, Maiduguri, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Engr. Adam Bababe, said the initiative marks a turning point for the state’s capital as part of a 25-year development plan.

The Executive Secretary said that under the initiative, the government is building a 113-kilometer ring road to encircle Maiduguri and its environs, stressing that the first phase of the project spans 16.5 kilometers, opening up thousands of plots for housing, business, and recreation in communities like Njimtilo, Chabal, Tungushe, Lake Chad Research Institute, Dalori, and Molai Silos.

Engr. Bababe highlighted one of the major changes: the system is fully automated, allowing applicants to receive approval and land allocation without human interface.

“The entire process starts and ends online. There is no human interface to eliminate corruption and favoritism,” he said.

He added that for anyone to apply, they need a National Identification Number (NIN) or another valid means of identification, must be at least 21 years old, and pay a N5,000 processing fee.

The digital portal is already seeing massive traffic. In its first 48 hours, the system recorded nearly 8,000 applications. Demonstrating the efficiency of the new technology, nearly 130 approvals were granted in under a day, a process that previously took months or even years.

“The current system prevents cutting corners, time wasting, and the duplication of land titles. The application is fully online without human interface, to avoid bribery and fraud that often plague land registry offices,” he further emphasized.

To accommodate citizens who are poor or less educated, Engr. Bababe said the new layouts are inclusive, offering plots at various price points to ensure the city’s expansion benefits all. Prices range from N700,000 for high-density areas to N4 million for low-density residential plots.

The Executive Secretary also explained that to keep the process moving efficiently, the system is strictly programmed: if an applicant fails to complete their forms within a set timeframe, the portal automatically cancels the request to ensure plots are not held by people who aren’t ready to pay and develop them.

To demonstrate the system’s speed, the BOGIS chief executive randomly approved an application during the press conference, as journalists watched the process projected on a screen.

The lucky applicant, reached by phone, confirmed live that he had already received digital approval and was ready to pay.