Urban Kitchen Partners Top Nigerian Celebrities To Empower 13,000 Households

Nigeria’s most impactful culinary television series, ‘Urban Kitchen’, is back with a new season — and this time, it’s more than just a cooking show.

The 18th season, themed “Clean Cooking Edition,” is set to transform kitchens and lives across the country by empowering 13,000 vulnerable households with LPG cylinders and clean water access, while leveraging the star power of 14 A-list Nigerian celebrities to drive a bold clean energy campaign.

Known for its flavourful meals on a budget, ‘Urban Kitchen’ is “taking its impact deeper this season by empowering vulnerable communities with access to clean cooking tools, educating the public on the benefits of LPG and promoting environmental consciousness through storytelling and celebrity engagement.”

At the heart of this season is the show’s commitment to championing affordable meals, energy access, and environmental sustainability — all delivered through exciting celebrity-hosted episodes and community-centered storytelling.

According to Daodu Omoluku, the Creator & Executive Producer of ‘Urban Kitchen, the show will also activate clean cooking awareness campaigns in four major markets across Nigeria:

Tejuosho (Lagos), Mile One (Port Harcourt), Garkii (Abuja), and Main Market (Onitsha) — bringing real-time cooking challenges, market demonstrations, and LPG empowerment to the grassroots.

“We’ve cooked with firewood for decades — it’s time to cook with purpose,” says Omoluku. “This season, we’re not just dishing out meals — we’re dishing out empowerment.”

From the bustling studio to the heart of Nigeria’s busiest markets, each episode will follow a chef preparing delicious budget-friendly meals with a celebrity guest using clean cooking methods — proving that tradition and innovation can exist in the same pot.

“Clean Cooking is everyone’s business,” Omoluku notes. “As the global spotlight shines on sustainability and energy access, Urban Kitchen: Clean Cooking Edition offers a unique, mediapowered solution that blends entertainment, advocacy, and action — making it an ideal platform for forward-thinking brands, policymakers, and development organisations.

