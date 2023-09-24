Urashi Seaport’ll Serve Nigeria As Gas, Other Exports Port –Monarch

The Pro-chancellor of Imo State College of Education, HRM Eze Dr Oliver Ohanwe, the traditional ruler of Ihim Isiama autonomous community in Okigwe Senatorial zone, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, has made a strong case for the development off the proposed Urashi Seaport, saying developed, it will serve as an export base for the huge gas deposits in Imo State and other parts of the region.

He spoke ahead of a proposed sensitization conference on Urashi Seaport by the Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria slated to hold next month to drum up the support of relevant authorities for the development of the Urashi Seaport.

Eze Ohanwe, who is also the CEO of Olinco Marine Travel Services, which have operational locations in all the ports in the country called on President Bola Tinunbu to give the development of the port a priority as it will equally serve as export base for manufactured goods from Aba, Ontisha and Nnewi small and medium scale manufacturers.

He stated that if Nigeria hopes to be reckoned with internationally as a manufacturing country, “the small manufacturers in Aba, Nnewi, Ontisha and Enugu need this port to push their products to the international markets. “The port will be a major incentive to manufacturers. Mind you, the most Nigerian importers, importing to add value and sell. are based in Ontisha, Nnewi and Aba,” Eze Ohanwe.

He said approval of the Urashi Sea- port for immediate commencement of construction is the most crucial thing President Tinubu can do for the South East geopolitical zone which according to him is where the three most important commercial and industrial towns in Nigeria (Onitsha, Aba and Nnewi) are.

He commended Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for initiating the seaport project, saying development of the seaport will address most of the economic challenges of the South East geopolitical zone and hasten the economic growth of Nigeria.

He said that the development of the seaport becomes necessary in view of the fact that about 90 per cent of those who use port services aside the big multinational companies, are South East businessmen who, according to him, dominate the business of import and export of goods in the country.

“It’s a welcome idea that the Urashi River Port is a topic to be discussed and as a project to be handled as pioneered by the Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. It is indeed a project that ought to be taken seriously by all stakeholders and the Federal Government,” the Monarch said. He stated that those saying that Imo State or the entire South East is landlocked are naïve because “what they do not know is that the Urashi River leads to Blue River and the Atlantic Ocean and therefore have the capacity to accommodate vessels of any capacity.

The draft of that seaport will be very encouraging that no matter the tonnage of any ship, it will successfully anchor at the shores of the River.” According to him, developing the Urashi Seaport is the greatest favour the government can do to the Igbo businessmen as that will reduce the hardship the go through to bring their goods and the huge cost they have to pay to bring their imports from Lagos or Port Harcourt to Aba, Onitsha, Enugu and Nnewi.

“What I am saying is with regard to the huge transport cost and the level of extortion along the roads from Lagos to the South East by officials of government and security agencies, such costs could be saved in the best interest of importers and consumers.

“River Urashi I can say from my knowledge of seaport has an answer to our economic problems for the South East and South/South”. Eze Ohanwe, however, said that his fear is that the project seems being frustrated by some vested interests who would go extra miles to make sure it doesn’t see the light of the day because they know that Urashi Seaport coming on stream will put many of them out of business or dry up their source of revenue.

To that end, Eze Ohanwe stated that the governors from the zone, the business community and even the Ohaneze worldwide, are taking the development of the seaport seriously because of its benefit to the zone and Nigeria; “and we will go the extra miles to prevent those who wouldn’t want the Urashi Seaport actualized from having their way.