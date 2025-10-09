UPTH Doctors Save Life Of Girl Born With Two Reproductive Organs

…as intervention of GO, Omega Power Ministries, King Chinyere provides succour

In a landmark medical achievement, a team of doctors at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) after a series of medical examinations on Miss Angel Onyemuche, has successfully performed a rare and sensitive surgery on this young orphan living with two reproductive organs. Miss Angel Onyemuche was a little girl born with two reproductive organs.

Her condition was pathetic as she suffered both physical and emotional trauma and profound difficulty especially when she wanted to urinate. Her case lingered from birth as her parents could not provide any solution due to their poor background and Left Miss Angel lived with the situation until God intervened through the Founder and General Overseer Omega Power Ministries (OPM) HRM King Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

Miss Angel’s background is one of profound hardship, she is the first of three children who were orphaned after their father passed away and their mother subsequently died from convulsions.

Following their parents’ untimely departure, Angel’s case becomes worse before she is taken in by her father’s sister who enrolled her in one of OPM 38 tuition free schools. While Angel was in OPM tuition free schools, her condition was noticed by the teachers who informed the man of God about Angel’s pathetic situation.

Being someone who cares for the less privileged, King Apostle Chinyere felt her condition and invited her to his official residence to find out by himself what had happened to her. While Angel was brought to him, he personally interviewed her and immediately took swift action to bring a lasting solution to her severe health condition.

King Chinyere first directed her to the OPM free specialist hospital to examine Angel’s pathetic condition. When it became obvious that her condition needs urgent medical attention, King Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere gave an immediate directive that Miss Angel be taken to University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital for further medical attention and specialised care.

The successful Surgery which took place on September 29 has been hailed as a testament to the advanced surgical capabilities within Nigeria’s healthcare system. The process and procedures involved the removal of the male reproductive organ leaving the female organ intact.

There is nothing that makes King Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere happy than bringing succour and relief to the less privileged. The entire cost of the surgery and medical care has been paid by King Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere through the proceeds of tithes and offerings from the church.

Another good news is that the Man of God has directed that the two Angel’s siblings who are currently farming in the village be brought to his house to live with him and immediately enrolled into OPM tuition-free schools. The case of Miss Angel is likened to Grace and God’s intervention.

Probably Angel May have lived with that situation throughout her life but God said No. This is a clear Biblical confirmation in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 about God’s times and seasons. This is indeed Angel’s time of liberation and freedom.

This case has sparked celebrations within the medical circle and Faith communities, highlighting how collaborative efforts can lead to Life-changing interventions for the vulnerable and under privileged in our society. The successful Surgery at UPTH stands as a significant milestone, demonstrating that complex medical procedures could be effectively achieved and carried out within Nigeria.