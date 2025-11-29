…says Trump sent by God to warn Tinubu for handing over His sword to terrorists

Rev Ladi Thompson, of Living Waters Unlimited Church and a strategic thinker/security expert, and, also of Macedonia Initiative, spoke to ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the current upsurge of terrorism in the country on the heels of President Donald Trump declaring Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and threat to take out the terrorists if Nigerian government fails to do so Excerpts:

As a security expert and someone that has followed the issue of the rising wave of insecurity in the land, beginning with the Boko Haram insurgency, farmers-herders crisis, banditry to kidnapping, do you consider what is going on as Christian genocide?

The question of whether or not a genocidal war is being waged against Christianity in Nigeria has been well treated by Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo. Perhaps, we should call it a ‘Jagacide’ instead of genocide, but it does not really matter what we dub the furry four-legged creature if it barks, bites and wags its tail – it would be a dog still. The fact that this obvious truth is being debated at all speaks of the mendacity that describes this dispensation of democratic governance. This is the least corrupt Presidency that Nigeria has ever had only that there are just little bytes of ‘kwaruption’ here and there.

What then would you tag it?

The honour of tagging this obvious genocide with another name should be reserved for the ministers of the gospel who have decided to go with the Presidential flow.

These are tough times and it is understandable when some Muslim clerics cannot afford to tell the truth because of the pressure on them, as the terror hydra is wearing an Islamist religious disguise to pursue its agenda.

Out of love, some Christian ministers may have decided to empathise with them. I sincerely hope the Nigerian public knows that there are different printed versions of the bible. Still, the most interesting one of all is known as the ‘Wicked Bible’ printed in 1631 – also tagged as the ‘Adulterous Bible’ or ‘Sinners’ Bible because the printers copied the King James Bible but made a mistake in the Ten Commandments. In Exodus 20:14 the word; “not,” was omitted from the sentence, “Thou shalt not commit adultery.” A similar Bible seems to be printed in Nigeria for the pulpit, but the omission this time is in Exodus 20:16 where someone removed not from; “Thou shalt not bear false witness” in the ninth commandment. We must thank God for grace.

How do you then describe the mixed narratives and frenetic efforts by the government, different groups and individuals to put a spin on the subject matter?

In a case where justice is driven as far back as Kano, and righteousness stands at a far distance in Zamfara; when truth is stumbling around in the streets of Abuja, and honesty has been banned from the Southeast and Southwest – God himself brands that nation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC). We did not know this because there is no Prophet in the land. So God sent Donald Trump to remind us. God sent Donald Trump to warn President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he was violating Romans 13: 3-4 by handing over the sword that God gave him to the terrorists so that evil doers are now rejoicing. Trump warned Tinubu that if he did not collect the sword back from the Fulani militia and the Boko Haram – the US President would bring a bigger sword into Nigeria to punish evil doers.

How well has Nigerian government handled the caution from President Donald Trump?

The Nigerian government handled the admonition very well by responding with a war of narratives. Instead of telling Nigerians that Trump was sent to rescue the victims of genocide if Tinubu failed to do the needful. Sheik Gumi said; “America wants to attack us,” which is true because he is numbered among the terrorists, but the surprise came from church leaders who parroted Gumi to say; “If America attacks us.” We know God always says what He means and He means what He says but the church leaders did not define the ‘us’ that they were referring to.

The question is: Did America really say that they would attack us? Or did Trump specify that he would punish the terrorists and rescue the victims?

We must prepare now because God never tolerates such misquotations that there was in heaven when Lucifer tried it.

In fact, the Christians need to beware because the serpent was so subtle when he introduced the war of narratives in the Garden of Eden by misquoting God.

I really felt sad when I heard Christian ministers saying; “If America attacks us! It reminded me of the serpent.

What do you make of the latest development of America sharing intelligence and military equipment with Nigerian government?

The last time that the U.S shared intelligence with the Nigerian government, it was the terrorists who benefited the most! So what has changed now? It is even worse now because the upsurge in terrorism that followed the CPC is a confident defiance from terrorists that know that the government will fall if they fall.

How do you see the gruesome murder of an Army General by the terrorists and for the military, there is silence over this development?

The cheap capture and slaughter of an Army General in Borno is a strong statement that the average Nigerian does not understand. I think it’s better to leave our citizens to enjoy the bliss of ignorance while it lasts. Connect the statements of Sheikh Gumi to the brazen attacks, and what you have is a strategic chess move to checkmate the U.S. intervention because of the global dimensions involved.

Do you think that the fate of Nigeria is in the hands of Nigerians?

The fate of Nigeria is no longer within Nigeria, and any foreign help has to be handled with utmost skill. Those who failed to prepare have prepared to fail, and that is why President Trump’s offer to rescue Christians should be processed properly.

For almost 20 years, I analysed what we are up against and mentioned four specific steps that should have been taken. I predicted every stage of this new war form and it was my interviews that introduced words like asymmetrical warfare, force expanders and hybrid threats into the public space.

Since I was ignored for 20 years despite my public warnings that these are no longer the days for Clausewitz’s Trinity of War and old military textbooks, there is no point in saying anything anymore. President Tinubu is determined to destroy his own political legacy, not understanding that he is the last hope of survival.

Any strategist who believes that any problem that money cannot solve will be solved with more money has never faced hyper-dimensional warfare. Beyond the Fulani militia, Boko Haram, Lakurawa, Ansaru and other ISWAP offshoots – the greatest threat in this whole new war form has not yet been unmasked. It would be unwise for me to say anything more but all I can offer is that there is still one window that offers us a hybrid solution.

Even that will have some collateral damage, but the nation will survive to prosper, and the Naira will even gain strength. The U.S. promise of intervention must be well-structured with our cooperation for starters, and even that would be 35% of the solution.

At this point, that door of escape is not material for public discourse because our President, religious leaders, and other wealthy stakeholders would have to repent, and this is unlikely because the private jets are on standby. God showed me this hour, and I have spent four years preparing that solution, even though it took a lot of faith because it required great sacrifice.

The biblical way to communicate the solution is to say that “A great door and effectual is open but there are many adversaries both within and without! It’s like standing in the kitchen where there are tomatoes, onions, peppers and condiments, but no stew, even though the stove is hot and everything is available. Just that the professional chefs are clueless but will never confess lest they miss their pay, not caring that the whole house will die of hunger in the midst of plenty.

But is there any glimmer of hope for the country despite this picture painted by you?

To keep our hope alive, all the terrorists put together do not number up to 450,000 troops, while Nigeria has 220 million citizens.

Actually, I see this situation as an open door to reformat Nigeria, retire all the Ahabs in governance, and all other platforms of leadership so that the younger generations can have a bright future. We can’t erase the past but we can ensure that the blood of the martyrs was not shed in vain.

Should Nigeria not employ defence contractors (mercenaries) again as insecurity spirals out of control?

We cannot rely on mercenaries because there is a greater army itching to invade Nigeria from the Maghreb. People who fight from the stomach can never defeat those who fight from their misguided hearts. My last counsel is that the Mosque is under pressure because of the supremacist agenda and its Islamist cover.

The church is the key, but a divided church where loud proclamations are being made over religious empires is a sure ticket to doom. The church has to take responsibility for the lives of both Muslims, Christians, and animists alike to establish God’s plan for the peace, prosperity, and progress of all Nigerians.