Upsurge In Insecurity: The Intrigues, The Impunity

Escalating kidnappings by bandits, in states ranging from Kebbi (North West), down to Niger and Kwara (both North Central) and alleged antics of Fifth columnists as military insiders have become worse in recent times. This is worst with the bandits, who abducted some 38 worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State – luckily they have all been rescued.

And according to a media report, Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has raised serious concerns over the withdrawal of military personnel from Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, shortly before 25 students were abducted by bandits.

Though the military was deployed, they withdrew by 3 a.m., and by 3.45 a.m., the incident happened! That could not have been mere coincidence, could it? Governor Idris is baffled by that insidious and scandalous spectacle of haunting insecurity. So are we. In fact, while speaking with the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, who was on a solidarity visit, he described the development as “deeply troubling”.

That was understandable, especially since the state had earlier received intelligence indicating a likely attack and took the needed step of convening a security meeting to address it. He said security agencies had assured the state government that personnel would be mobilised to protect the school. Unfortunately, the opposite of that has happened. Yet, there are other troubling issues with regards to the kidnapping spree.

For instance, the total number of victims abducted by suspected terrorists from St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Niger State, has increased from 227 to 315 persons – comprising 303 students and 12 teachers. Although thankfully 50 of them have escaped and returned to their families. This update was released by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, following a verification exercise and a final census.

Indeed, pertinent questions have to be raised about the two recent attacks – one on the CAC church in Eruku, Kwara State and the other on the Catholic-owned school in Niger State; both at a time the nation is out there before the United States Congress to deny “Christian Genocide” in Nigeria.

The latest upswing in abductions has prompted the governors of Kwara, Plateau, Niger, Benue, and Katsina states to shut down schools in their domains

The latest upswing in abductions has prompted the governors of Kwara, Plateau, Niger, Benue, and Katsina States to shut down schools in their domains.

Unfortunately, the sheer audacity and brazen bravado of the bandits has been exacerbated by the reported cheap and perfidious act of the chairmen of 20 local government councils in Katsina State, being cowed and kowtowed into reportedly signing a truce with non-state actors, precisely the bandits in a most nauseating manner.

Not only does it question both the morality and dispensation of justice as ordered in a sane society but it goes contrary to the statutory functions of governments – to guarantee security as well as provide for the welfare of the citizenry. That is, as expressly enshrined and spelt out in Section 14 Subsection (2b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The bitter truth is that the sorry situation of insecurity is getting so scandalous that the likes of Sheik Gumi are openly calling on states and the Federal Government to negotiate with the terrorists, including the Boko Haram, ISWAP, the Lakurawa and Mahmuda. Such self-righteous display of authority questions the validity of the constitution and the basic right to life of the average Nigerian.

In all honesty, more than ever before, the Bola Tinubu-led administration should learn from nations such as the United States, Canada, and Britain which do not negotiate with terrorists. Negotiating with them simply means that the government is not alive to its duties and places the lives of the cruel and callous criminals above that of their defenceless victims.

With Nigeria currently ranked sixth on the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) and having faced violent insurgencies for decades, and accounting for 6% of global terrorism deaths in 2023, the Federal Government cannot afford to disregard such abrasive assault on its executive powers, for whatever reasons. And it is all because the insecurity incubus is getting out of hand and the world is watching. Concerned Nigerians are asking the government why it is taking eons to bring the sponsors of terrorism to justice.

Though the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says the Federal Government has not prosecuted individuals suspected of financing terrorism because the process requires extensive process, but obtaining the needed evidence does not take rocket science.

Whatever the hitches are, in terms of law, should be sorted out by our lawmakers, and speedily too. So also should the Judases in the military who are supplying arms and ammunition as well as vital information to the bandits be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law. We have had enough of the wanton wasting of human life and the time to act is now!