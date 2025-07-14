UpSkill Universe, Google, HP Inc Partner To Empower 10,000 African SMEs

UpSkill Universe has announced the launch of the Skills for Business programme, a new initiative to help 10,000 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria and South Africa build critical digital and business skills for economic and business growth.

According to a press release, the programme, delivered in collaboration with Google, HP Inc and UpSkill Universe, is designed to equip entrepreneurs with practical tools to thrive in an increasingly digital economy, in addition to having access to a range of courses on the HP LIFE platform.

The statement said that UpSkill Universe, a leading digital skills training provider, will manage programme delivery and partner engagement.

It further said: “Building on the success of the Hustle Academy Business Bootcamp, which has supported over 15,000 SMEs across Africa since 2022, this new initiative will focus on action-oriented learning.

“Participants will gain hands-on skills through modules such as Unlock growth with practical skills in AI, digital marketing, and e-commerce, which are designed to help SMEs boost their productivity, attract more customers, and grow their businesses online, complemented by access to HP LIFE – the HP Foundation’s free global online business skills training program.

The programme is also committed to inclusivity, with a goal of at least 50% participation from women-owned businesses,” it added.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Africa’s economy, accounting for nearly 80% of jobs across the continent. Yet despite their significance, many still face barriers to accessing the digital skills and tools needed to compete and grow in a changing marketplace.

The Skills for Business programme aims to bridge this gap by providing entrepreneur with practical, locally relevant training that meets the real-world demands of today’s market,” the statement added.

Commenting on the programme, Gori Yahaya, CEO of UpSkill Universe, said: “Entrepreneurs and business owners throughout Africa are already leading change within their communities.

“We understand the challenges SMEs face as they navigate a difficult business landscape, prevalence of AI, and rapidly changing customer behaviour.

Through collaboration with HP Inc. and Google, we see an immense opportunity to empower businesses with the practical tips, tools, and technology – including AI – they need to grow, scale, and succeed.”