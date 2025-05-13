Upscaling Fight To Sustain Polio-Free Status

Share

Last week, the Health Services and Environment secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) embarked on an immunization campaign said to have been designed for over one million children who require vaccination, CALEB ONWE reports

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may have received a certification from the World Health Organization ( WHO) recognizing efforts made to keep polio away from the nation’s capital, however, sustaining the poliofree status is a serious business which the administration seems not to be taking lightly.

Campaign

The flag-off ceremony of the First Round National Immunization Plus Days( NIPDs) campaign was carried out in the Palace of the Chief of Jiwa, in Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC). Various critical stakeholders, including officials of the WHO were present at the ceremony, to underscore the importance of the struggle to permanently kick out polio from Abuja.

The Mandate Secretary of Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, who was represented at the campaign ceremony by the Secretariat’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Babagana Adam , said that FCT Administration was scaling1up actions to ensure that the war on polio is completely won.

The Secretary said that the preventive measures would routinely be applied to help sustain the efforts already made towards achieving a polio free society. Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the Secretariat has created about 154 Fixed Posts teams to be in the Health Facilities.

1,152 House to House teams to visit different homes, Churches, Mosques and Special Places. The Mandate Secretary also disclosed that there is need to conduct effective Communication and Mobilization in order to create demand for the vaccine and build public confidence amongst parents and care givers.

“In view of this, the FCT Primary Health Care Board wishes to intimate you on the forth coming National Immunization Plus Days. Health preventative measures need to be supported and promoted to be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Although considerable achievements have been made through our different health programmes to reduce disease burden through immunization, we still need to do more to ensure that all mothers, Caregivers and eligible children are covered within this period,” he said.

Target

Alhough the flag-off took place at Jiwa in AMAC, the Primary Healthcare Board had activated action plans to implement the immunization in the hinterland across the six Area Councils in FCT. The Acting Executive Secretary of the FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Rukayya Wamako said they were targeting to immunize all the eligible children in FCT, from ages 0 to 59 months.

“The population in FCT is highly dynamic, and we all know that today, as we are flagging off, we have done our macro plan, people must have trooped into FCT.

We are going deep into interiors of community, including the Rugas of Fulanis, all the settlements, including those that are staying on the riverine areas, hiding themselves, all the nooks and corners, all the urban slums in FCT, across the six area council, we are going there to vaccinate children.

“You can see that this is a very important national assignment, We are milk, the sweet, for the children, to come out to accept this vaccination, and then for the caregivers, the parents, to come out to accept this vaccination.

“The vaccination is free off charge, there is no overdose, the more you give your child, the more your child develops immunity. It’s just two drops into the mouth of the baby.

“The government is spending a lot of money to take care of these vaccines or to keep their potency by keeping solar, by keeping light, by keeping generator, buying diesel, to make sure that the cold chain is being maintained to the last point where the child is being given this vaccine,” she said.

The Chief of Jiwa, His Royal Highness, Dr Idris Musa was present to encourage residents to accept the vaccine. He also used the occasion to assure his subjects that there was nothing harmful or religious inhibitions about the vaccine.

The royal father pledged to collaborate with both traditional and religious leaders to allay fears over the vaccines and also ensure that the religious myths that have hindered the success of polio vaccination in the past, especially in Northern Nigeria, were demystified.

He said: “The secret of the mobilization is cooperation and understanding between our community, the relationship between the traditional rulers and our community is enormous because, we talk to them. “We also appeal that everybody should join hands with us to see that things are very okay.”

WHO’s appeal

WHO Country Representative and Head of Mission to Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo also reaffirmed that Nigeria had made tremendous effort at eradicating polio.

He however, noted that some traditional and perhaps religious beliefs had posed a challenge to vaccination efforts in the FCT. He appealed to residents and stakeholders to do everything possible to ensure that the immunization exercise succeeded.

“ I think the trajectory of immunization program in Nigeria has been so far positive. Although we’ve had challenges, I think we are on course to accelerate because that was the call for everybody.

Accelerate to make sure each child get the vaccine. “I would like to take this opportunity to call upon parents, mothers, caregivers, religious leaders, all stakeholders, the communities themselves. Bring our children to get the vaccination.

“Open the compound, because I know that has been the major challenge in FCT. Open your compound for your children to be vaccinated. And I’m hopeful that with this, we’ll reach the target of universal immunization in Nigeria,”Mulombo said.

