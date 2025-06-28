Uproar Over Demolition Of Memorial Park

The demolition of the cenotaph built in the memory of the June 5, 2022 victims of the attack on St Francis Catholic church in Owo in Owo Local government area of Ondo State has led to diatribe between the camp of Olowo-in-Council and that of the late Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN. Babatope Okeowo reports the ripples the pulling down has generated.

Among the princesses of Eleweokun Ruling House who are qualified for the throne of Olowo of Owo following the demise of Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, the Ondo State government led by a son of the town, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu settled for Oba Gbadegesin Ajibade Ogunoye. The state government did not only bankroll the installation ceremonies, the monarch who was a civil servant as the time of the appointment was promoted to the permanent secretary status. Less than two years after the death of Akeredolu, the Olowo-in-Council led by the monarch who is a beneficiary of Akeredolu’s government benevolence ordered the demolition of one of the legacies of the immediate past governor in the heart of the ancient town. The cenotaph was built by the state government in memory of the victims of brutal attack on the St Francis Catholic church in Owo on June 5, 2022 by yet to be arrested terrorists. With the destruction of the Park, there were reactions within and outside the state with some people blaming Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for authorizing the destruction of a legacy of the government of Akeredolu he was the Deputy Governor.

Justification for Demolition

In the reaction of Olowo-in-Council, the palace absolved the government of the state led by Aiyedatiwa of any complicity in the demolition. The statement by the palace read “Given the public reactions generated by the demolition of the Memorial Park supposedly built in honour of the June 5th, 2022 murderous attack victims at St Francis Catholic church in Owo, the Palace wish to say unequivocally that the request for this action was at the instance of His Imperial Majesty, Olowo of Owo and the entire good people of the kingdom. It must be made clear that the decision to site the structure in that particular location was resisted by the Olowo-in-Council and frowned upon by the people of the community when it was being conceived by the Government of the late Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN. All advice to the late Governor that celebrating the dead in any guise around the palace is not in conformity with the age-long culture and traditions of Owo was defiantly dismissed. Even at a time a protest was made by concerned Owo youths and stakeholders to that effect which the then Governor disregarded.

“The above position of the palace is vindicated by the enthusiasm shown by the Owo people and the deluge of commendation across sundry media platforms supporting the demolition. The Olowo-in-Council will soon come out to inform the public of the comprehensive details of all that happened before and during the construction of the structure and before then, we advise anyone with any issues whatsoever against the demolition to make the palace their target and not the listening Governor, Hon. (Dr.) Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, who is in no way responsible for the demolition.”

Akeredolu’s Camp Reacts

The camp of Akeredolu in a statement signed by Mr. Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to late Akeredolu, said it was Governor Aiyedatiwa that ordered the demolition at the request of the Olowo-in-Council. Olatunde said “No bodies or corpses are buried at the memorial park. The park was constructed to celebrate the lives and memories of the departed souls. Not a single body was interred there. The late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu convened a meeting with the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, his chiefs and political appointees from Owo, where he outlined his vision for the park. He explicitly stated that no corpses would be buried there and sought the Olowo’s approval. He also offered an alternative if the Olowo was uncomfortable with the proposed location, the park could be relocated to Ijebu-Owo or other areas in the town. The Olowo and his chiefs agreed on the chosen site. When the late Governor Akeredolu built the park, he was not playing politics. He acted solely on what he believed was necessary and appropriate. Sadly, some government appointees are now injecting political undertones into this matter. This is very unfortunate. The tragic incident of June 5, 2022, was an international tragedy. Given its sensitive nature, I believe the government should have exercised greater caution in demolishing the park. This action will undoubtedly reopen wounds in the hearts of the victims’ families. We will continue to remember the victims of the Owo massacre. They are martyrs who died serving God.”

Olatunde went on: “No doubt, the Olowo has the prerogative to request demolition of unwanted structures within his domain, just as Governor Aiyedatiwa retains the constitutional right to order the demolition of any state-owned property. However, the crux of this issue is not the demolition itself but the unjust posthumous indictment of Governor Akeredolu, a man who governed with integrity and meticulous adherence to due process. A man who is no longer here to defend himself. Contrary to the insinuations by the Olowo-in-Council in the statement, Governor Akeredolu did not unilaterally impose the location of the Memorial Park. Extensive consultations were made. A meeting was held at the Governor’s Office, where the Olowo-in-Council granted explicit approval for the project. The late Governor made it clear that if the Olowo-in-Council was not comfortable with the construction of the memorial park at that location, it could be relocated to Ijebu-Owo or another suitable area within the town. We understand that those in a position of authority today have the final say. If this is what the people of Owo want, so be it! However, let us not forget that Akeredolu loved Owo deeply. He tried his best for the development of his hometown. His legacy deserves preservation, not disparagement.”

Catholic Church Rejects Demolition

The Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Rev. Dr. Jude Arogundade faulted the claim of both the state government on the demolition of the Memorial Park built in memory of those killed at the church three years ago. Arogundade said the demolition is a violation of common respect for the dignity of life and the memory the church shared of people who were unjustly killed. His words “The Catholic Diocese of Ondo unequivocally condemns and finds unacceptable the sudden and unannounced demolition of the Memorial Park in Owo. This site, established by the State Government, served as a neutral and communal space for remembrance, reflection, and communal healing after the June 5, 2022 terrorist attack. Its demolition seems to have renew the pain of everyone who was affected by the attack, and justifiably so. We recall that when protests arose last year regarding the site, the Diocese issued a statement making it clear that the space was a Memorial Park and not a graveyard. In the letter, the misunderstanding by those who thought it was a burial ground, especially due to its proximity to the Palace, was addressed openly, and an appeal was made for understanding and mutual respect. The site was legitimately acquired and developed by the State Government and publicly designated as a Memorial Park for honouring the victims. It was commissioned and blessed by the state government and the Church respectively. The faithful and the general public were shocked and deeply saddened that the State Government, in collaboration with the Olowo chose to demolish the site without any prior notice, consultation, or official dialogue with the Church.”

Brouhaha over the Demolition

Prominent citizens of the state expressed divergent opinions on the action of Olowo-in-Council and that of the state government. For instance, a former member of House of Representatives, Prince Mike Omogbehin said Owo is the most complex, culturally and politically among the towns in the state. His words “An Owo man built a memorial park in Owo, and some Owo people talked an Ilaje man into demolishing it. What a tragedy! So the Owo man who built it imposed the building on that site on his people. The quality of advisers around Aiyedatiwa is suspicious. So no one could tell Aiyedatiwa that all politics is local and he should stay away from the local politics of Owo.

But a former Chairman of Owo local government, Olufemi Omosuwa Mayor said “The motives behind the erection of any structure in any society are always bigger than the structure itself”, hence the rebuff of Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin, Ogunoye, the Olowo of Owo, which deserved applause; which came contemporaneous with his speaking during the time of the erection of the structure; not after the demise of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. This, I believe, deserves serious commendation and applause. Will it not be foolhardy and insensitive of any busy body or a devil’s advocate to think that erecting a structure that will constantly remind the king of the dead is as bad as the king seeing the dead always; which is mendacious, obnoxious and sacrilegious to the traditional and culture of the town and the spirit of the people who have gone and inimical to the peace and tranquility of the perennial existence people who are alive. The demolition of this structure is a welcome development, which ought to have come long ago, even while the deceased Governor was still alive.

Similarly, an indigene of the town, Abass Obayoriju threw his weight behind the demolition. According to him “When the demolition of the misplaced Memorial Park began, different narratives have been struggling to gain points for the optics. I was right in the meeting from the beginning to the end and I made bold to say that there was no consultation of any sort with Kabiyesi before the late governor arrived at his decision to locate the Park. The meeting under reference was initiated by Kabiyesi having heard via the Igbo traders who came to complain to him in the palace that they had been evicted from the location by the government. Sequel to the above, Kabiyesi called the then Commissioner for infrastructure who confirmed the story to Kabiyesi. Following the confirmation, Kabiyesi strongly made his position known to the former commissioner that the designated location is a sacred session of the community due to its proximity to the palace. It was after Kabiyesi’s efforts in the above regard failed to convince the Governor that Kabiyesi decided to have a physical meeting with him.

The wife of the immediate past governor; Betty Anyawun- Akeredolu in her reaction said “What kind of leadership defiles the memory of innocent souls in such a callous manner? Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s demolition of the Owo church massacre monument is not only an act of profound insensitivity; it is a desecration of sacred ground. That monument, built by my late husband, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, a son of Owo, was a solemn tribute to lives violently cut short in a house of worship. It symbolized collective mourning, remembrance, and healing.

To now dismiss it as having “no economic value,” and to demolish it for a so-called “world-class shopping complex,” reveals a disturbing level of moral bankruptcy. A world-class society does not erase its pain to make way for profit. It preserves memory, it honors the dead, and it builds with conscience. This evil act is not just a political misstep; it is an affront to decency. It insults the victims, disrespects their families, and dishonors the legacy of a governor who governed with empathy and stood for justice. The voiceover defending this abomination only deepens the outrage. How daft can one be to assume that the value of life, memory, and honor must be measured by profit margins?

Postscript

If the Olowo did not want any edifice relating to the deceased or celebrating the dead in the front of the palace, the question agitating the minds of the people is that what happens to the corpses of the previous monarchs who have occupied the throne? Oba Ogunoye is the 32nd Olowo and dead monarchs, according to the Yoruba culture and tradition must be buried in the palace. In order word, 31 previous Olowo of Owo are buried within the palace.