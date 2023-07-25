Uproar In Senate Over Oshiomhole’s Alleged Attack On 9th Assembly

…As Chamber compels Edo lawmaker to apologise

There was uproar in the Senate on Tuesday over a television interview reportedly granted by Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC – Edo North) where he allegedly accused Senators of the 9th National Assembly of looting their offices at the end of their tenure in June 2023.

The commotion erupted following a point of order moved by Senator Solomon Adeola (APC –Ogun West), saying that his privilege was breached by Oshiomhole’s alleged uncomplimentary comment against members of the last Assembly.

Consequently, the aggrieved lawmaker insisted that Oshiomhole should apologise to the Senate for accusing Senators of looting their offices when it was not true.

Consequently, the Senator, representing Edo North, tendered an apology to his colleagues, for accusing Senators in the last Assembly who could not return to the 10th Senate of looting their offices after the expiration of their tenure.

Mr Oshiomole had appeared on Channels Television on Sunday to accuse the former senators and House of Representatives members of vandalizing and looting some of the equipment in their offices.

During the Television programme, Oshiomole disclosed that television sets, carpets and chairs were carted away by the former Senators and members of the House of Representatives, leaving the offices empty for the new lawmakers.

“I was shocked by the level of vandalisation of properties of the National Assembly. Televisions were carted away, carpets were carted away, Senators’ chairs were carted away.

“I had to use my money and someone also decided to deliver me a printer, to give me a laptop to use in my office. I had to buy the carpet and pay the cost of fixing it.

“I had to pay some young people to clean the office to restore the new carpet. I had to pay to repaint my office. I will produce the receipt.

“People told me there’s also the same level of vandalisation in the House Representatives,” Oshiomhole stated on the TV programme.

However, at the plenary on Tuesday, Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West) raised a point of order against Mr Oshiomole’s comment, claiming that the Edo Senator made a false allegation against the personalities of the former Senators.

In the point of order, Adeola sought the Senate’s permission to compel Mr Oshiomole to apologise to the Red Chambers and the members of the 9th Assembly in general.

“He was addressing Nigerians about this Senate and knowing fully that any Senator cannot move anything outside the National Assembly without approval. If anything you move is not in compliance and without the approval of the National Assembly, your severance allowances will not be paid,” Adeola stated.

Reacting to the allegation, Oshiomole claimed that he made the comment while speaking against the backdrop of the N70 billion allocated to support the working condition of the National Assembly.

“I didn’t address social media, I spoke with a respected TV station. The question was put to me by the TV host as to what justified the appropriation for the comfort of the National Assembly,” he said.

He explained that what he meant about the looting of offices was that many of his colleagues in the 10th Senate had to use their personal money to get new equipment in their offices because the offices were empty at the time they were inaugurated into the Senate.

“The allegation was made by the TV host, at no time I have ever said the senators looted their offices. What I said is that offices were Vandalized. I said on the television that many senators had to use their money to get things because many things had been removed by the time they got to the office.

“I had never thought so or never said so. Even before receiving our salaries, some of us had to use our personal money to equip our offices. I bought rugs and television sets in my office.

“Having listened to my explanation, that was not the intention and that was not my statement to those who think I have offended them. I apologize because I cannot leave my home and go to the media to abuse anybody.”

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, however, explained that the N70 billion allocated to the National Assembly was not for palliative as widely reported in the media but to assist lawmakers replace some of the things that needed to be in their offices.

“The 70 billion was not for palliative, it was not for rice, it was to replace some of the things that are not there,” Akpabio said.