Uproar In Senate Over Appointment Of Non-Indigene As RSIEC Chairman

There was prolonged uproar in the Senate on Wednesday, over the appointment of Michael Odey a nominee from Cross River State as Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The uproar erupted during the consideration of the report of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the Emergency Administration in Rivers State, Chaired by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The session, which was peaceful in the beginning turned rowdy after the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP Benue South), raised strong objections to the appointment, describing such pattern of nominating non-indigenes to head critical institutions in Rivers State under the emergency arrangement as worrisome.

Senator Moro recalled the earlier appointment of a Sole administrator also a non-Rivers indigene, arguing that bringing in another outsider, especially in a politically sensitive role like that of RSIEC Chairman, breached ethical considerations and eroded public trust.

Contributing, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP Bauchi Central) supported the Minority Leader’s position and questioned the rationale behind appointing a non-indigene to conduct elections in Rivers State, expressing concerns about legitimacy and acceptability among the local population.

Similarly, Senator Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) also criticized the appointment of Odey, citing the spirit of the federal character principle and the need for inclusivity and sensitivity in political appointments.

His words: “Yes, it may not be unconstitutional, but we must carry the people along,” Ndume said. “There are qualified individuals within Rivers State, and appointing from outside sends the wrong signal.

“We are supposed to be guided by more than just constitutional technicalities—we must consider perception, appropriateness, and political wisdom. History will judge us.”

In an emotion laden contribution, Senator Ndume warned that decisions like this could further alienate communities and deepen distrust in government actions during such fragile periods.

However, some members of the ruling party defended the nomination, with the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno (Borno North), maintained that the appointment was constitutionally valid and within the rights of the appointing authority.

Moreover, defending the action of President Tinubu, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), who is also the Chaireman of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Rivers State Emergency Rule, firmly supported the appointmen, urging Senators to avoid politicising the issue.

“This is not a matter for grandstanding or political sentiment,” Bamidele said. “The Constitution is clear—eligibility and qualification are the key criteria, and the nominee has met both, even if he is not from Rivers State.”

He noted that out of the seven nominees screened for RSIEC, six were indigenes of Rivers State, and only Mr. Odey, was not, stressing that this was a deliberate attempt to ensure neutrality and public confidence in a politically volatile environment.

He also assured the Chamber that the Ad-hoc Committee had conducted due diligence and wide stakeholder consultations before making its recommendations.

Notwithstanding the objections against the appointment, the Senate adopted the Committee’s report by an overwhelming voice vote, thereby, confirming Odey and the other nominees as Chairman and members of RSIEC.

The development obviously aggravated the tensions surrounding the emergency administration in Rivers State, with critics arguing that recent federal decisions negate local autonomy and representation.

