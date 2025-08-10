Uproar In Rivers Over LG Polls, Tinubu’s Extra Powers To Ibas

As the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) intensifies preparations for the August 30 council elections, stakeholders across the state have condemned the exercise, describing it as a blatant violation of the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act.

Political parties in the state except the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike have strongly opposed the polls.

Some traditional rulers have also criticized the planned election, calling it an undemocratic anomaly and an attempt to impose candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections. Though reluctant to speak openly for fear of government sanctions, several monarchs say they do not recognize the timetable recently released by RSIEC.

Prominent political and business leaders from Rivers State have gone further, warning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a petition that his actions on the state of emergency in Rivers and the planned council polls are unconstitutional.

Signatories to the petition include Atedo Peterside, Celestine Omehia, Tonye Cole, Prince Uche Secondus, Chief Abiye Sekibo, Senator Lee Maeba, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Senator Andrew Uchendu, Group Captain John Ben-Kalio (rtd.), and Engr. Tele Ikuru. Others are Prince Fafaa Dan Princewill, Engr. Bekinbo Dagogo-Jack, Hon. Randolph Iwo Brown, Amb. Oji Ngofa, Dr. Austin Tam-George, Donu Kogbara, Dr. Sokonte Davies, Dr. Glory Emeh, George Feyii, Hon. Asita Honourable, Surv. Sam Agwor, and Ann-Kio Briggs.

The stakeholders have demanded that RSIEC suspend the polls until Governor Siminalayi Fubara whom they insist was unconstitutionally removed is reinstated. They argue that it is illegal for an emergency administration, headed by sole administrator Rear Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (rtd.), to conduct elections that should fall under Fubara’s tenure.

Their position comes on the heels of Tinubu’s release of a modified emergency rule gazette, dated July 22, 2025, which expands the powers of the sole administrator in relation to council elections, election petitions, and related litigation. The gazette also suspends Section 2(2) of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law No. 2 of 2018, which deals with the appointment of RSIEC’s chairman and members.

Reacting to the development, the Pilex Centre for Civic Education Initiatives (PCFCEI) accused the President of violating sections of the 1999 Constitution, which he swore to uphold.

In a petition signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Courage Nsirimovu, the group demanded an immediate reversal of the emergency rule, describing it as “a reign of impunity” and an assault on Nigeria’s democratic principles.

The group further accused Tinubu of placing his political interests above constitutional dictates, alleging that he was “being misled to continue taking Rivers people for granted” through provocative actions.

Citing the Biblical story of King Nebuchadnezzar, Nsirimovu warned that the President’s “impunity will be judged,” adding that “there is a God in heaven who rules over the affairs of men, and Karma is eager to judge your reign.”

He maintained that the state of emergency was declared purely for political reasons, aimed at handing control of the state to the FCT Minister, who, he alleged, “has vowed to wrestle our governor down until his selfish desires are met, against the will of millions of Rivers people.”