Uproar In Delta As NDDC Road Collapses After One Year

Amuokpokpor-Elume community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, has urged the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to return to site and reconstruct the collapsed road it flagged off after one year.

The failed road connected all agrarian communities within the Sapele Local Government Area. The appeal came after several complaints were allegedly ignored by the commission and the road became a.deatj trap to market women, and has halted economic activities in the locality.

The chairman of the community, Mr Daniel Ogbodo, supported by the President General of Elume District, Mr Felix Emuobonuvie and a Community leader, Mr Olu Majelele at Amuokpokpor-Elume yesterday recounted how the project elicited joy when it was being executed in 2020 but later turned to a death trap.

He alleged that the contractor deployed substandard materials to hurriedly deliver on the project and he was paid off by the commission, before it failed after one year. He said, “The road is now in a worse state than NDDC met it. At the inception of the project, the community was filled with jubilation.”